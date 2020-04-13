A staff member at one of the country's biggest media companies has been identified as a possible Covid-19 case.

MediaWorks informed staff in an email over the weekend.

A deep clean was carried out at the Mediaworks site on Flower St, Auckland, after a possible Covid-19 case was identified. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The company's health and safety manager wrote: "I'm emailing to advise you that there is a staff member with a potential case of Covid-19 who worked on (level 3) Flower Street over the weekend."

As a result, the area where the staffer worked underwent a "deep clean" overnight.

"We wanted to warn anyone who may be working on site tonight, so you do not get alarmed if you see people in cleaning suits around the building."

Common areas have also been deep cleaned after the possible case was identified.

The Herald has approached MediaWorks for an official comment.

However, staff have been told that contact-tracing was now being carried out.

Anyone who would be identified as being a possible close contact to the employee would receive an email in the coming days, the email said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

