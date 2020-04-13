Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a heartwarming social media post about how her family has looked after her during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak, Ardern has been hard at work making decisions for our country while keeping Kiwis informed.

You would think she would be the first one up in the morning, however Ardern's Facebook post proves that her family are by her side during this difficult time.

"Left before anyone in my house was up this morning - at least so I thought," she wrote.

"Turns out mum had got up and packed breakfast and a cup of tea for me and left it outside my door.

"And when it's not mum making tea, it's Clarke. I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness."

Many Kiwis were pleased to know that Ardern is being well looked during this busy time.

"Lovely your mum is there to help look after you all at this intense time. She must be an amazing woman to have raised such an awesome daughter," one person wrote.

Another said: "You deserve to be spoiled Jacinda the world will learn from your leadership showing compassion, kindness and unique leadership."

While another added: "A little kindness goes a long way. It's so nice to know that you are being looked after in your bubble."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Ardern is known to share regular updates on her Facebook page including keeping Kiwis informed about Covid-19 or even sharing personal photos.

On Thursday, Ardern shared on her Facebook page that Neve had joined in the #NZEggHunt and drew her own Easter egg.

Last week, Ardern said the Easter Bunny is an essential service and encouraged Kiwis kids to make Easter artwork and pop it in their windows for other kids to be able to spot while walking.