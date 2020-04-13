There are now eight healthcare workers across Auckland's three district health boards who have tested positive for coronavirus - up from three cases on April 2.

But the DHBs maintain none of them caught the virus at work.

A statement from the Northern Region DHBs said eight healthcare workers employed by the Auckland, Waitematā and Counties Manukau DHBs had tested positive.

They were all being managed at home in self-isolation.

"The exposures are not believed to have happened at the staff members' workplaces. A small number of other staff members have been stood down as a precaution and are in isolation as close contacts," said the statement, which did not specify where each employee worked.

"The DHBs are supporting those affected by this news, and ask that their privacy is respected as health professionals take the required steps to prevent the further spread of Covid-19."

The statement was sent to the Herald in response to questions about whether a nurse at a specific DHB had tested positive. It used identical wording to a statement from April 2.

Dr Dale Bramley - who leads the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre and is chief executive of Waitematā DHB - said in the statement healthcare workers were the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

"We have infection prevention and control measures in place in our hospitals and other sites to protect them.

"They are also part of our community and have the same risks of exposure as other members of the public outside of work.

"We can reassure the public that the Covid-19 measures already in place at the city's DHB sites have minimised the risk for staff and patients associated with these confirmed cases. Our hospitals, clinics and other sites are safe to attend."

Numerous healthcare workers have contacted the Herald in recent weeks with concerns they are not being properly protected against the virus - particularly regarding access to personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and goggles.

Fresh supplies of PPE have been brought into the country over the past fortnight and the Ministry of Health has repeatedly said there are sufficient stocks nationally - however, DHBs have been accused of rationing the equipment.

On April 9 the Ministry of Health said there were 64 health care workers across the country who were confirmed or probable for Covid-19.

Twenty of those were support or care workers, 17 were nurses, seven were in administrative roles, seven were doctors and three were medical students.

The jobs of the remaining 10 healthcare workers are not known.

At the time six of the 64 had recovered, and the ministry said more than a quarter had travelled overseas recently.

The ministry was working on a breakdown of how many of the healthcare workers infected in New Zealand were infected in or out of the workplace.

