Vector is working to restore a power outage that hit parts of West Auckland shortly after 6pm.

The outage affected parts of Glendene, Te Atatu South and Henderson and a Vector crew is onsite at McLeod Rd working to restore it.

"We are acutely aware that outages such as this may add to the stress of the Covid-19 lockdown," a Vector spokesman said.

He said power has been restored to most customers but the crew were now working to restore power to remaining customers around Hepburn Rd, Bancroft Crescent and Barrys Rd in Glendene.

"Our response to outages is different under the Covid-19 lockdown as we have reconfigured how our teams work together," the spokesman said.

"As a result, in some cases, it may take longer to get the power back on as there are additional measures we need to take to keep our people and customers safe and to do our bit to limit the spread of Covid-19."

He said those affected by this outage could sign up for updates at vector.co.nz/outages.