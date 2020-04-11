New Zealand soldiers who served in Iraq will be reunited with their families today after completing their Covid-19 isolation.

The soldiers returned from Camp Taji in Iraq last month after a five-month stint training Iraqi soldiers alongside the Australian Defence Force.

But they were unable to see their families immediately because they had to go into isolation for two weeks at Whenuapai Air Force Base.

Defence Force Minister Ron Mark said some of the soldiers would be able to leave the base and reunite with their families today.

"A C-130 Hercules is due to depart from Whenuapai today with 28 personnel from the ... mission and six personnel from other operations.

"These women and men have not seen their families in over five months, and will now take leave to relax with their loved ones."

A second group of soldiers will remain in isolation at Whenuapai for another week.

Members of the NZDF depart RNZAF Base Whenuapai in C-130 Hercules after two weeks of isolation. Photo / NZDF

It ended a five-year deployment at Camp Taji for the NZDF during which 900 troops were sent to the base. In all, 47,000 Iraqi Security Force personnel were trained by New Zealand soldiers to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State (Isis).

"These women and men who serve our country do so with dedication, professionalism and heart – the Coalition Government it is very grateful and proud of all of them," Mark said.

"I'd like to acknowledge their families. They, too, in supporting their loved ones' deployment overseas, have made huge sacrifices. I know holding the fort back home, often alone, is no easy task, and many families continue to do so for those who are deployed overseas today on a range of different missions.

"The women and men in our Defence Force are our greatest asset, and have consistently been there to support our community, our nation and our neighbours when it mattered most. For that, we are most grateful. Welcome home, stay safe and enjoy the time with your loved ones," said Mark.

Lieutenant Colonel Iain Hill, the senior national officer of the 10th and final NZDF contingent to serve in Camp Taji, said they were all looking forward to reuniting with their families.

"However, we all understand the importance of doing our part in preventing any further spread of Covid-19 and have accepted our period of isolation in Whenuapai with good grace.

"From here, the team have earned some time off to relax and reintegrate into 'normal' life – or as best can be achieved under the current circumstances – before we get back to work.''

Members of the NZDF depart RNZAF Base Whenuapai after 14 days of self isolation. The group were part of the last deployment to Camp Taji in Iraq. Photo / NZDF

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last month that Cabinet had already decided to withdraw New Zealand troops from Iraq by June this year.

She said it was unfortunate that Covid-19 meant they had to self-isolate upon coming home.

"It had been my hope that we would be able to welcome them, but those who have already returned are in isolation, and those returning will also be put into self-isolation."

She said it was hard on the troops who will want to be reunited with their families, but all New Zealanders were making sacrifices, including those who had lost loved ones or cancelled weddings.