

Police have helped move on a number of people planning to holiday in Māhia after intervention by the community, with local iwi now set to introduce checkpoints.

Mo Rongo, Mahia Hub leader and chief executive of Rongomaiwahine Iwi Trust, said visitors to the community of 1140 full-time residents were "not hard to see", and those attempting bach visits were "arrogant and ignorant".

"It is a shame some choose to ignore the safety of our community. Visitors come here, stay in their private holiday homes or baches, go to the shops. There is a high risk of contamination, and they are putting our lives at risk.

"It is our duty of care to look after our community which is primarily made of vulnerable, older, European and the Māori community."

He said the hub and iwi enlisted the help of police to talk to visitors and remind them of Covid-19 restrictions.

Police talked to the rule flouters and since then a number of people had been spoken to, he said.

"Numerous people are calling every day to provide details of people flouting the rules," Rongo said.

He was advising the community to text him with names, addresses and details of people flouting the rules, and their time of arrival.

Advertisement

These details are subsequently passed on to police.

"It is heartening to know such groups have been removed from Māhia following this process," he said.

"The NZ Police, the Māhia Hub and Rongomaiwahine Iwi Trust are working closely together to ensure the safety of our community is protected from visitors and bach owners who are ignoring the Level 4 Lockdown regulations."

He said starting from today they would be putting up "checkpoints".

A police spokeswoman said police were working closely with Ngāti Rongomaiwahine and the Mahia community to ensure people were kept safe and protected.

"Following concerns raised by the community about a small number of people arriving in Māhia in recent days ahead of the holiday period, police have responded and spoken with those people," she said.

"Officers have provided information to those people about the restrictions in place, which mean that everyone in New Zealand needs to stay at their current place of residence, except for essential travel like going to the supermarket.

"All those spoken to were compliant and have returned to their homes. Police have not evicted anyone, nor have any arrests been made."

Advertisement

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little on Wednesday spoke out about "irresponsible" visitors to the Māhia community.

"Just stay in your bubble and you won't have any trouble".

‌

Rongo wanted to reiterate to the community and outsiders that 'staying inside saved lives'.

"Please do not go out looking for people who are infringing. Stay home and stay safe," he said.

He added if members of the community did know about someone ignoring the rules they could text him on 027 4799 765 with all relevant details, which would be passed on to police.

"Normally visitors are an important part of the community, but not right now. When all this is over, we will welcome them back."

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website