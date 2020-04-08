Airways is proposing to permanently close seven regional air traffic control towers due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, with job cuts expected and Hawke's Bay is in the firing line.

According to Stuff, air traffic control services under review are those provided from Airways' towers at Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Rotorua and Invercargill airports.

The airfield flight information service provided at Kapiti Coast Airport and Milford Sound Piopiotahi Aerodrome were also being considered.

Airways chief executive Graeme Sumner said the locations under review were those where air traffic had been low even before the outbreak.

"It is simply not viable to continue the same level of service at locations where there are no passenger flights," he told Stuff.

"We now need to consider operating different services at these airports or that they operate as uncontrolled airspace in the same way as other uncontrolled aerodromes in New Zealand that have no Airways service – including Kerikeri, Taupo, Whangarei and Timaru airports," Sumner said.

Pilots flying into these airfields use standard visual flight rules to stay separated before they reach an altitude covered by air traffic control radar.

Airways expected to commence a two-week consultation process with unions next week.