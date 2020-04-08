Police are appealing for any information in relation to a random attack on a woman out for a walk north of Auckland.

The victim, in her 60s, was out walking on Pūriri Ave, in Orewa, when she noticed a man behind her.

Police in Orewa are hunting a man who attacked a woman, in her 60s, out walking.

"She quickened her pace and continued walking, but the man continued to follow her for at least 350 metres," Waitematā North Police Inspector Mark Fergus said.

"At the corner of Parkside Drive and Pūriri Boulevard, the victim was assaulted on a grass park area."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Police seeking female who stepped in to stop Christchurch assault

• Premium - South Korean diplomat charged with indecent assault in Wellington

• Man charged with assault of a boy, 5, named

• Two men arrested after serious assault on The Strand in Tauranga

The woman managed to push the man - thought to be in his 20s - away from her before she ran off down Parkside Drive.

"The victim was uninjured but understandably shaken," he said.

"It was a very frightening situation."

Police said the attack appeared to be random. Officers reassured locals - many of whom were elderly - that they were determined to catch the man.

Members of the public who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time is being urged to contact police immediately.

The man is described as being tall and slender with a slim face. He is dark-skinned and is possibly of Asian, Indian or of Middle-Eastern ethnicity.

He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sneakers.

Advertisement

Residents in the area who may have security footage that may help police are being asked to make contact urgently, in particular.

"We would like to hear from anyone else who lives in the area of Pūriri Ave, Centreway Rd, West Hoe Rd and Elizabeth St and who has a CCTV camera and hasn't yet been spoken to by police."

Can you help? Call 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111