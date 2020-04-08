Christchurch drivers high on meth are some of the criminals caught by police with the help of the Eagle helicopter during its trial in the city.

Police trialled the crime-fighting flying tool between February 17 and March 20, catching nine gang members with its help.

At the end of week four, Eagle attended more than 300 calls and helped find or arrest more than 200 people.

Canterbury Police District Commander Superintendent John Price says firearms, drugs and ammunition were also seized after the arrests.

Advertisement

He says meth played a huge part in the serious crimes police dealt with, making offenders paranoid and even more violent.

Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings host Chris Lynch flew with Eagle crew and says it was an eye-opening experience seeing and hearing crew navigating the streets of Christchurch from the air. The technology on board is incredible, he says.

"One of the cameras used on Eagle costs over half a million dollars and it's easy to see why. The clarity of the lens, and the crew's ability to switch from day mode to heat-seeking night vision is breathtakingly crystal clear. There is nowhere for criminals to hide with these cameras."

Lynch was given access to extraordinary footage from Eagle, and it was "absolutely frightening" seeing drivers, allegedly high on meth driving like madmen on the roads.

Chris Lynch looks out over Christchurch while onboard the Police helicopter. Photo / Supplied

"Watching these absolute idiots recklessly disregard the safety of other motorists was mind-blowing. Seeing one driver smash his way into an intermediate school, where children were playing left me speechless and made me feel sick."

One drugged motorist drove through the city at more than 100km/h, running red lights in 30km/h speed limit areas.

Police are now reviewing the trial and crime before and during the trial to decide if the Eagle will return to Christchurch.