Kia ora, talofa - it's your time (again) with Suzy Cato.

That will be the reality for children as term two begins next week through online and home schooling, with the Government moving to set up an education channel hosted by one of the country's best loved children's television presenters.

Cato has been hosting children's telly for decades, starting in Auckland in 1990 aged just 21 on The Earlybird Show, followed by a stint on 3pm.

In 1993, the Australian-born Kiwi who moved to New Zealand as a child, switched to the successful You and Me.

There her famous opening song "It's our time kia ora, talofa, it's our time, a special time of day" delighted children up and down the country for more than 2000 episodes.

After the show was axed she went on to produce Suzy's World from 1999 to 2002.

Now the TV veteran will front an education channel to start on April 15, aimed at helping Kiwi kids learn in extraordinary times as families remain in lockdown and schools stay closed in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Cato, who grew up in Kaikohe, glided her way into the hearts of New Zealanders again in 2018 when she graced the Dancing With the Stars dance floor.

The then 50-year-old proved she could move it with the best and her shock early departure from the show prompted a petition to have her reinstated and Act leader David Seymour booted out instead.

Suzy Cato's career has included decades of radio and television aimed at fostering children's education to a stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2018. Photo / File

Cato looked crushed but handled her elimination like a pro.

"I have had an amazing time, it is an amazing whānau we have here," she told viewers.

"It has been a journey and for everyone at home too. Also to be able to dance for The Mental Health Foundation. Hey guys, thanks. I guess it's see ya see ya later ..." she quipped.

At the time the mum of two had a radio show running on 22 stations across the country and she and co-writer Kath Bee won NZ On Air's Best Children's Music Video for Sprinkle A Little Sunshine.

Cato was also instrumental in setting up the Kiwi Kids Music Collective, to foster music aimed at children and which has more than 70 members, including the likes of Anika Moa.

Suzy Cato hosting You and Me back in 1994. Video / NZ On Screen

Cato's Facebook page is followed by more than 13,400 people and she also has a website and YouTube channel packed with her educational clips.

In January Cato dressed up as an inflatable dinosaur to greet her teenage daughter at Auckland Airport as she returned from an international trip.

