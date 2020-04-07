Police are urging people to stay put and to refrain from travelling to baches or holiday homes this Easter weekend.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill - who last week called the number of people out and about in Kaitāia "unacceptable" - said work was continuing to ensure people were complying with the Government's alert level 4 restrictions and staying within their bubbles.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nearly 300 people have been caught breaking the rules since the lockdown began - most of whom have been sent home with a warning.

Hill said police would also be ensuring that people across the country would not be travelling to their holiday homes or other properties.

The restrictions were clear and people must reside at the same place for the duration of the time of the alert level 4 lockdown, he said.

Everyone needs to stay home to break the cycle of transmission, he said.

"Everyone here in Northland, and throughout the country, has their part to play in order to prevent the spread of this virus.

"We know some people may have had plans to travel and get away for Easter, but these are unprecedented times and we urge people to do their bit to save lives by staying home."

Hill reiterated that the only travel people should be doing is essential travel, which includes delivering essential services, such as groceries or medication.

Police would be present on the roads over Easter ensuring people who are using them, for the allowed reasons only, are doing so safely including driving within the speed limit.

Police would also be working with other agencies to ensure people are complying and aren't heading out on the water in boats, kayaks, paddleboards, surfboards or going swimming when they shouldn't be.

While people can still go for walks for fresh air and exercise in their local area, police wanted to reiterate that exercise does not involve swimming, water-based activities such as surfing or boating, hunting, tramping, or other activities of that could put people in a position where they may require search and rescue services.

