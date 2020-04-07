Another 11 people who went to a wedding in Bluff have tested positive for Covid-19.

The wedding is one of the largest clusters of positive cases in the country, and a total of 69 people associated with the event have now contracted the virus.

It was held at Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar on March 21, before a ban on large gatherings was introduced, and was attended by about 70 guests.

The owners, who made all staff isolate after the wedding, said guests had travelled from around the country.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said all 11 of the new positive cases were already in isolation.

New Zealand's largest cluster, linked to Marist College in Mt Albert, grew by five people in the last day, to 77 cases.

One more positive case had been confirmed in relation to a cluster in Matamata, which has been linked to a St Patrick's Day Party at Redoubt Bar and now numbers 59 cases.

There are still 12 significant clusters - more than 10 people - around New Zealand. No further significant clusters have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Two of the clusters are in Auckland, but details about what they are linked to has not been released. One of them is related to workplace, and the other an event.

The number of positive cases rose by 54 in the last day, taking the total to 1160.

Bloomfield said the existing clusters were now contributing more than half of the new positive cases in New Zealand.

"We've got people in close isolation and we're seeing the infection that had happened play out," he said.

"That's important to know - that quite a lot of our new cases are coming from those close contacts. And we're now seeing not very many from people coming in across the border."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the clusters reflected New Zealand life, and showed why it was necessary to have strict rules around events like funerals.

"One of the things you will have seen from some of our clusters is that they're a slice of New Zealand life.

"They are weddings, they are functions in our small towns, they are conferences, they are rugby teams.

"They are any social occasion on which people come together and unfortunately a high-risk time is when people come together to grieve."

The Ministry of Health defines a cluster as one where there are a group of Covid-19 cases which are linked because they were in the same place.

Most of the clusters in New Zealand have a link to an individual or a group who travelled overseas.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

