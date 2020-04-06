Kiwis stranded in Peru are being asked to pay over $5000 to get home - more than double the fares quoted to Australian citizens by their government.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced a "mercy flight" had been arranged for the 83 New Zealand citizens trapped in the South American country since it went into lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 on March 16 with little notice.

With the borders closed, no commercial flights, no transit options available and a domestic situation becoming increasingly restricted, Kiwis there have been pleading for government support to get home.

For those stranded, the news a flight had been arranged was initially met with joy, especially as Peters said the flight would cost the same as a normal commercial flight from Peru.

A one-way ticket from Peru to Auckland with two stops would cost $1677.52 according to Flight Centre on May 1. Meanwhile, a one-stop flight would cost $2927.22.

But stranded Kiwis have been told the Government-arranged flight will cost $5330 from Lima, and an extra $500 for those needing a connection from Cusco, and many say it is simply unaffordable.

Meanwhile, the Australian government has announced a flight to bring its citizens and residents home on April 8 will cost them AU$2550, about NZ$2615.

"It is ridiculous," a young Kiwi traveller told the Herald from his hotel in Lima.

"It is nowhere near the price of a commercial flight, as had been announced, and it is more than twice the price Australians are paying."

Like many Kiwis trapped in Peru, he had little warning before the country closed its borders on March 16, with no way of making it to an international airport in time.

He was near the end of a three-month trip before the lockdown, funded by his "small amount" of savings, with plans to live and work overseas.

But with the only option now to return to New Zealand with no job, forking out $5330 was simply unaffordable, he said.

The New Zealand Government was working with tour operators Viva Expeditions and partner Chimu Adventures to bring New Zealanders and family members home from Peru via flights departing Cusco and Lima.

In an email sent to New Zealanders registered with SafeTravel, it said the price reflects the "high operational costs of charter flights in the current environment".

"They are in line with the prices for recent charter flights."

Kiwis were recently quoted a similar price for a charter flight via Australia, although they were bumped off the flight days before departure due to a mix-up over Australian border restrictions.

Anybody who wished to join the flight but was unable to pay the costs upfront was asked to still register their interest but also contact Mfat to discuss finance options.

But registering for a flight needed credit card details and was non-refundable, with situations decided on a "case-by-case basis".

Peters told RNZ this morning that 68 people had already registered interest in the flight.

As with other repatriation flights, Kiwis who could not afford the fare up front could arrange an "I owe you" with the Government, he said.

The cost was "comparable" to other repatriation flights the Government had organised around the world, and was underwritten by the taxpayer, he said.

In February, 98 New Zealanders stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan were able to return to Auckland on an Air New Zealand-chartered flight for $500 per person.

The flight from Peru is expected to depart Lima in the coming days, transiting through Santiago, Chile, before continuing to Auckland.

One flight will depart from Cusco to Lima in time to allow passengers to connect to the flight to Auckland.

The Herald has sought comment from Mfat over the discrepancy in pricing between the New Zealand and Australian flights.

