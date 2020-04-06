Authorities are considering quarantining all overseas arrivals, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has told the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

His comments follow under pressure Health Minister David Clark expressing his "clear regret" for seriously breaching the lockdown rules when appearing before the committee this morning.

"I not only have to follow the rules, but I have to set an example for all New Zealanders," Clark said.

He said his singular focus was on the fight against Covid-19.

Asked about the failure of police to check on overseas arrivals in self-isolation within three days, Bloomfield said he had believed those checks were being done when he spoke to the committee last Tuesday.

He said in alert level 4 as well as at other levels, it will be very important not to import Covid-19 from people coming over the border.

He said people with Covid-19 who flew into New Zealand and went to the supermarket should know that they should be self-isolating.

"There are really clear expectations ... there are requirements of them. What we have seen with people coming across the border ... the vast majority of people understand, accept and comply with those expectations."

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he had a number of emails from people flying into New Zealand who had not been contacted by authorities.

Bloomfield said there was broad agreement about the importance of border controls to "turn off the tap" to additional cases coming into the country.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield stressed the importance of border controls to 'turn off the tap' of Covid-19 cases. Photo / Getty

Clark said work was underway looking at "further options". Only 103 arrived on Sunday at airports from overseas, but he said this was "a vulnerable area" and the Government was working on it.

Not everyone at the border was being tested, but Clark said anyone with symptoms was being tested.

Clark said there were "some" reports of people not following the self-isolation rules. He was asked about travelers in self-isolation who reportedly left Novotel in Ellerslie but were allowed to go to the supermarket on the basis of health advice.

Bloomfield said said police were meant to enforce the rules on overseas arrivals in self-isolation at home, but Healthline also called to check in with them.

Clark said Ministers had sent a "very clear message" to police about the need to follow through on their duty to check up on those arrivals in self-isolation.

He added that more resources have been offered to police if needed.

What 'eliminating' coronavirus in NZ means

Bloomfield said the definition of "coronavirus elimination" was getting down to a small number of cases that can be stamped out with rapid identification, isolation and contact-tracing. He didn't give a specific number.

Clark said the number contacts needing to be followed up had dropped to about two to three people per case.

"That is an encouraging sign."

Bloomfield said that several flights had taken Kiwis flying into Auckland to their homes around the country "with a very real expectation" they would self-isolate, even from their household members.

Asked about labs rejecting tests because they didn't fit the testing criteria, Clark said "that was not my understanding".

Asked about reports that doctors were ordering 50 swabs but receiving only five, Clark said there were 100,000 swabs in the national reserve and it was a matter of getting them to where they were needed.

Asked if the testing data was good enough and whether it should be made public for epidemiologists to look at, Clark said "this is the direction of travel".

Asked about people being turned away from testing facilities, Bloomfield said the clinicians there were best placed to decide who to test.

It was hard for him to second-guess a clinician's judgment, he said, but he was happy to follow up individual cases.

Covid-19 clusters should be treated as community transmission - expert

Otago University professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg is advising the committee, as he did last week.

Skegg this morning told the committee there had been 500,000 more cases worldwide and 33,000 further deaths from Covid-19 in the last week.

He said in a pandemic of this kind, decisions had to be made quickly based on imperfect evidence, and Governments needed to agile and change positions quickly if needed.

The number of new cases in New Zealand had not been "shooting up" despite more testing, he said.

The number of international travelers had fallen off and about 22 people in New Zealand caught the virus via community transmission. About 300 cases were also down to "clusters", but Skegg said he would also call those clusters community transmission.

"What we need is to see two curves plotted: the cases who arrived from overseas and the people who were infected here. Regrettably, the data provided by the ministry does not make this possible."

Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg will advise the Epidemic Response Committee this morning. Photo / Otago Daily Times

But he said the fact there were only 13 people in hospital and one death so far showed that the outbreak didn't appear to be out of control.

He said New Zealand was the only western nation that could eliminate the virus. That meant reducing the number of new cases to zero of a very low number.

Being on a path to elimination meant moving out of lockdown quicker, compared to Australia, where the lockdown may last six months.

Hotels, schools and restaurants could open, he said, and new outbreaks could be managed by rapid identification, contact tracing and isolation.

The lockdown had been "impressive", and testing capacity had been expanded, but epidemiological surveillance was still needed to show more about community transmission.

'Tighten border or extend lockdown'

He said border restrictions needed to be tighter or the lockdown would need to be extended. Last week he called for mandatory quarantine for all overseas arrivals.

He said contact tracing also needed to improve, especially because people can be infectious but presymptomatic.

App-based contact-tracing was being used overseas, using voluntary schemes that depended on people to opt-in.

"That has limited the value of the Singapore system."

He said he would be happy to know his location data, held by for instance Google, was being used to fight Covid-19, and most New Zealanders would probably also consent.



The need to improve contact tracing was urgent, he said.

He said surveillance testing would be "careful sampling of people" to fill the current holes in the testing data. People that could be tested might include the frontlines of health services and supermarkets.

"It's urgent to get on to this."

He said Air NZ crew, who are exempt from any requirement to quarantine, were a higher risk of carrying an infection and more restrictions should be explored.



Skegg said elimination may not be achieved "optimally" before the lockdown was lifted, and from a purely health point of view, a lockdown should be in place for six months - but people's tolerance for lockdown would "wear thin".

Singapore has had a spike in Covid-19 numbers in the last week, and Skegg said the Asian country had now closed schools in response. "Their digital technology [to trace people] had not had as big an uptake as they wanted."

Skegg said he was "a bit worried as time goes by" that the criteria for an essential service was becoming looser, adding that the cigarette factory in Lower Hutt should not have been allowed to stay open.

"We talked about going early and hard. I hope we don't end up going soft too quickly. Every single [relaxation] in the lockdown makes it less likely we're going to succeed."

Public health units were experts in contact-tracing, he said, but the published data was insufficient for him to comment on how comprehensive it has been.

Skegg has previously called for the mandatory quarantine of all overseas arrivals, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is now actively seeking advice on whether that is a suitable longer term border solution.

This morning Clark revealed that he drove his family 20km to the beach during the first weekend of the lockdown, just days after then-Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that doing so would breach the lockdown rules.

Clark, who last week apologised for driving 2km to go mountain biking, offered to resign but Ardern said that would cause too much disruption in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.

Instead she stripped Clark of his associate finance portfolio and demoted him to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings.

The Epidemic Response Committee is chaired by Bridges.

Bridges has also been criticised for driving from his home in Tauranga to Wellington for the committee hearings, which he heads via video conference.

"I don't take these things lightly, but I am the Leader of the Opposition, I've got constitutional duties, I'm running a committee in extreme circumstances where there is no Parliament," he told RNZ of his commuting to and from Wellington.

"I have to do that in the best way possible and it seems to me that does mean doing it in Parliament where I have the resources, where I can do it in a professional way, and I'm available to media."

Other National MPs on the committee were also in Parliament last week, including Whangārei MP Shane Reti, and Taupō MP Louise Upston.

Yesterday Ardern did not criticise the MPs, saying only that the committee had been set up to allow them to participate from their own homes.

Mandatory quarantine

Yesterday Bridges told the Herald he would press Clark and Bloomfield on why a mandatory quarantine for all people flying into New Zealand wasn't already in place.

Bridges said he has heard anecdotal reports of New Zealanders returning home who haven't been checked on.

"They could come right off the plane today with Covid-19 and be in the supermarket by the afternoon.

"We will be very supportive if the Government moves in this direction. It's got to be one of the lowest-hanging fruit we've got for preventing the spread of Covid-19."

National Party leader Simon Bridges chairs the Epidemic Response Committee and has been calling for mandatory quarantine of all overseas arrivals to New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

About 6000 foreigners came into the country between March 16 and March 20, when border restrictions were raised from an obligation to self-isolate to the closure of the border to all non-New Zealanders.

More than 55,000 Kiwis have returned home from overseas in the two weeks since the self-isolation rule was brought in on March 16.

It is unclear if the Government knows where these arrivals are, or if any of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

Increasingly tighter borders

* March 16: All overseas arrivals must self-isolate except from Pacific; 6000 foreigners enter NZ before borders close

* March 20: Borders close to non-NZers, NZers must self-isolate; more than 50,000 NZers come home in the last half of March

* March 26: Symptomatic arrivals are quarantined, asymptomatic people with no self-isolation plan are put in supervised accommodation, the rest can go home; 131 now in quarantine, 795 in accommodation, 5400 allowed to head home

Ardern said at her post-Cabinet press conference yesterday that quarantining all arrivals was something she was seeking advice on.

The Government would have to be sure that the needs of those in mandatory quarantine could be met, and that the measure was sustainable for many months - potentially until a vaccine was ready.