Time for a universal income

Surely now is the time to implement a basic universal income (UBI)?

This would circumvent costly, complex administration of benefits, bail-outs, mortgage holidays and the like and would keep the economy (in a difficult global context) at least partially oiled and moving.

This would also mitigate crippling financial anxiety for many decent citizens, with its own health costs, and ensure a level of universal human dignity.

UBI is not new or untested, but now appears increasingly persuasive. It may appear to contradict the fundamentals of economic neoliberalism. But it is noteworthy that neoliberalism, with its exclusive prioritisation of individual and corporate profit-making, has nothing to say about the need for collective social responsibility in this, or previous, crises.

Strikingly, (usually low tax paying) corporations and banks, their well-heeled senior executives, and other entrepreneurs change their tune. They demand government interventions, bail-outs and rescue packages, as well as, currently, increased support for chronically under-resourced public health services.

Still, many "banksters" play hardball and refuse help to many customers - i.e. ordinary people.

Perhaps this crisis will force consideration of alternatives to socially-damaging dogmas based on self-interest and social disinterest, notwithstanding that economies must also work well.

Dr Ian B. Kerr, Parua Bay.

Asymptomatic

Jacinda Ardern said, "you shouldn't just test anyone who is asymptomatic" (NZ Herald, April 6).

Actually, if you want to eradicate Covid-19, that is exactly what you should do. You should test anyone who is asymptomatic.

In the Italian town of Vo, after its first Covid-19 death, the whole population of 3000 was quarantined and tested, whether they had symptoms or not. Eighty-nine people proved to be positive – and most of those positive cases were asymptomatic.

By testing everyone, they caught every positive person, and Covid-19 was eradicated from the town in just two weeks.

It stands to reason that most carriers of Covid-19 in New Zealand, right now, are asymptomatic as well. So, Jacinda, Test, Test, Test.

Jeremy Hall, Hauraki.



Lockdown measures

While I support the Government's lockdown strategy, two obvious steps would mitigate New Zealand's pain and help a recovery.

Firstly, more than a thousand people are still arriving off international flights every day. They should all be strictly quarantined for 14 days in hotels near the airports. Australia has been doing this since March 29. Our current policy of people going to a place of "self-isolation" is full of holes. If they go home, they're entering another group's bubble.

Secondly, the small business sector is New Zealand's biggest employer and the lifeblood of our economy. Many will never recover from the lockdown. Small businesses need to be able to access interest-free, Government-backed bank loans to cover fixed overheads for a period of, say, three months. These loans could be "forgiven" if the business continues to employ staff for a fixed term. Trump has done this in the US.

The Government is in a healthy financial position. Interest rates have never been lower. Keeping people employed, paying tax and spending is the only way the economy will recover.

Mark van Praagh, Mt Eden.



Laissez faire

The sacrifices currently being made by employees and business owners to reduce the impact of Covid-19 are extraordinary, and we all understand for the time being why this is necessary.

But how the Government can allow "open borders" for people returning to New Zealand where there is inconsistent or no screening at airports and a laissez-faire, hands-off approach to self-isolation and quarantine measures surely warrants an explanation to all those losing their jobs or businesses.

In the meantime, our gallant police are stopping low-risk and healthy activities like going for a swim and surfing. Go figure.

Steve Reindler, St Heliers.



Council salaries

The decision may have been considered "non-notifiable" or perhaps I missed the announcement, but I'm wondering: What measures has the Auckland Council taken regarding staff salaries during the current Covid-19 situation?

Previously when questioned relating to - what some considered - the high level of salaries being paid to some council employees, the mayor was reported to have said the remuneration being paid was necessary to "meet the market" (or words to that effect).

If that continues to be the policy, the mayor should by now have observed that there have been significant adjustments across the market and I'm interested to learn what meaningful action has been taken by the council to "meet the market" at this time.

Geoff Priddy. Royal Oak.



Clark's audacity

David Clark should watch Art and Matilda's video on sharing some great tips on keeping it local, posted by the Unite Against Covid-19 social media.

While he preaches to us that we should stay home but has the audacity to drive his van with his bike in the back to go mountain-biking is just beyond me.

Let's be clear, if this was a National MP then all hell would have broken loose.

Te Haua Taua, Pakuranga.



Quiet war

After watching Dunkirk on television, I wonder why people are finding four weeks of lockdown so hard.

At least we will not come out of it both mentally and physically scarred, as our brave young troops did. Enjoy the peace and quiet in our land of plenty while you can.

Anne Norris, Narrow Neck.



Mask advice

It was very heartening to find on my deck this morning, a parcel enclosing a small supply of surgical face masks.

Included was a note from an unknown neighbour explaining that they were left as a gift to nearby residents to help in the current crisis.

As a former public health worker, it has disappointed me how discouraging our official sources have been towards masking when needing to be out of our "bubble", in case of an unexpected encounter with the virus, heaven forbid.

Information about care when handling masks could have been included with advice to consider using them, especially now that we see that overseas health bodies are now are revisiting their previous advice.

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.



Compulsory masks

There is conflicting evidence regarding the use of face masks as a means of controlling a pandemic. However, there is no question that anyone infected with Covid-19 should wear a mask whenever they are in a public space or at risk of spreading the disease by droplets.

One of the most meaningful pieces of advice that we have been given, is to behave as though we are carrying the virus; therefore, the logical conclusion must be that the wearing of masks be made compulsory for all, when outdoors or in public spaces.

I believe that this becomes increasingly relevant once Level 4 restrictions are relaxed.

Dr Timothy Herbert, Akaroa.



Targeted tourism

I was interested to read the opinion piece by former Wellington mayor Kerry Prendergast and concur with points she made on domestic tourism and the need to gear up for action.

She makes a very good point about high volume numbers of tourists versus fewer quality high-spending tourists, meaning perhaps fewer backpackers and campervans clogging up our best attractions throughout the country.

I recall this point being made by San Francisco businessman Stockton Rush, at a New Zealand Travel Agents Association Conference in Te Anau in the early 1970s.

In 1968, Rush purchased the 1048ha Takaro Station from the Government to develop a luxury lodge for wealthy visitors from overseas. In his address, Rush made the point that would it not be better to have a hundred visitors paying $100 a day, rather than one thousand visitors paying $10 a day, a point Ms Prendergast loosely alluded to in her piece.

Given the domestic travel industry employs 8.4 per cent of our workforce, with 3.9 visitors in 2019, it becomes obvious that domestic tourism must be ready to swing into action sooner, rather than later.

Garry Larsen, St Heliers.



Bigger threat

Bravo for your editorial (NZ Herald, April 6). Yes, humanity can act to counter global threats, if not exactly in concert. This pandemic will kill millions but it is climate change that will destroy civilisation as we know it.

Instead of tinkering with a patently broken system - for example international tourism is kaput - let's start with what men, women and children need: food, clothing, shelter, energy. Money is a tool; it has no intrinsic value. And generally, the people with most of it have not produced anything of lasting value.

Dennis N Horne, Howick.



Short & sweet

On PPEs

The bureaucrats who keep telling Dr Ashley Bloomfield there is no shortage of PPE gear and swabs would be better employed in the warehouse picking and packing the supplies for the frontline people, who keep saying there is a shortage. They can't both be right. A Gifford, Tauranga.

On testing

Retirement villages are contained units and could be quickly tested. This would provide a good check both medical and statistical, and provide some assurance for residents. Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On fishing

It would be much appreciated if the five-day fishing calendar was censored during the lock-down to only show the bad days. The display of the good days is far too tormenting to describe. Stu Morrison, Matakana.

On isolating

Two hundred rule-breakers caught and only eight prosecuted? Get serious. No more chances. Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Penury is prosperity; dictatorship is democracy; lockdown is liberty; Big Sister is watching you. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

Why are holiday destinations concerned about an influx of visitors over Easter? Am I missing something here? Margaret Wyatt, Matua.

On Clark

David Clark obviously needs a babysitter. Pamela Russell, Orakei.

On alcohol

Despite Bob Pearson (NZ Herald, April 6) assuming it is not essential, imagine the anarchy if we were denied a wee tipple of an evening. John Ford, Taradale.