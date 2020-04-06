Health Minister David Clark drove his family 20km to a beach to go for a walk in the first weekend of the lockdown - a lockdown breach that the Prime Minister says he would normally be sacked for.

"At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I've let the team down. I've been an idiot," Clark said in a statement early this morning.

Jacinda Ardern said he would be demoted to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Health Minister David Clark shouldn't be mountain biking

• Coronavirus Covid 19: David Clark apologises to PM for flouting his own Government's lockdown advice

• Heather du Plessis-Allan: David Clark doesn't deserve it, but he should be fired

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: Health Minister David Clark demoted after driving 20km to beach, breaking lockdown rules

Advertisement

"Under normal conditions I would sack the Minister of Health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses," she said in a statement.



"But right now, my priority is our collective fight against Covid-19. We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role."



But Ardern said he would pay a price for breaking the rules.

"While he maintains his Health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoting him to the bottom of our Cabinet rankings.



"I expect better, and so does New Zealand."

Clark said he has apologised to Ardern.

"Last night as part of my preparation for the Epidemic Response Committee, I provided the Prime Minister with a complete picture of my activity outside my home during Alert Level 4.



"That included the fact that on the first weekend of the Alert Level 4 lockdown I drove my family approximately 20 kilometres from our house in Dunedin to Doctor's Point Beach for a walk.



"This trip was a clear breach of the lockdown principles of staying local and not driving long distances to reach recreation spots."

He said it was his responsibility as Health Minister to set an example to other New Zealanders.



"I've apologised to the Prime Minister for my lack of judgement and offered her my resignation."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says in normal circumstances she would sack David Clark for his actions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said he has also driven his family to a walking track about 2km from their house for a walk and gone for occasional runs, all of which were local and within the rules.

READ MORE:

• Big Read: Coronavirus v the incredible human immune system

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Sunday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Monday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ has 67 new Covid-19 cases but 'levelling off'; total now 1106

Clark is due to appear on morning media today and will later be grilled at the Epidemic Response Committee, chaired by National leader Simon Bridges.

Advertisement

He has already come under fire for driving about 2 kms last week to go for a mountain bike ride.

Health authorities and Ardern have repeatedly said not to engage in activities that were risky and could see emergency services called out at a time when their ERs needed to free to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

On Sunday Ardern said that those who deliberately flouted the lockdown rules were "idiots", but she would not be drawn when asked if Clark was an idiot.

She has stressed the need to double down on compliance efforts so that the gains of the first 15 days of the lockdown are not squandered.

The rate of new cases appears to have levelled off and New Zealand appears to have avoided the exponential growth in new cases that has affected other countries, including Italy, Spain, the US and the UK.

Yesterday there were 67 new cases, 22 fewer than the previous day.

‌