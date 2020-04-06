New Zealand's marvellous run of weather looks to be coming undone, with a slow-moving front set to dominate the remainder of the week.

Wet weather was wreaking havoc in the south-west of the country yesterday and the front responsible would slowly track northwards as the week went on.

However, a narrow ridge of high pressure which lay over New Zealand yesterday would provide a little comfort for the North Island today.

"[In Milford Sound], they had some heavy rain, about 42mm overnight up until Monday afternoon," MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

"We basically had a ridge of high pressure over the country so for most people [yesterday], it was mostly fine and not much wind around either.

"The warmest place was Blenheim and Kawerau which both got to 23 degrees, that was about 4 degrees above average in Blenheim for April."

Severe Tropical Cyclone (TC) Harold is now seeing max winds of 200km/h close to it;s center as it moves east over Vanuatu. For more information from Fiji Meteorological Service (the official tropical cyclone center forecasting Severe TC Harold) see https://t.co/DF5jApNLQT ^AC pic.twitter.com/6w1Yzk9swq — MetService (@MetService) April 6, 2020

The weather would be fine in the Auckland region, with light easterlies turning northerly around midday and a high of 22C.

While it was most significant in western regions of the South Island yesterday, the front would move north today.

A southwest flow behind the front would dry out conditions after it moved on, with the far south the only area to see significant rain following the front.

Temperatures were not expected to take a dive despite sub-Antarctic southerlies forecast to move behind the front.

"It looks like it's going to be a reasonably unsettled Easter at this stage but it's quite a long way away," Bellam said.

"It's hard to be too specific so far out but it does look reasonably unsettled at this stage."

Friday looked to be the best day of the Easter weekend - a weak ridge of high pressure would be to thank for bringing dry conditions to most.

However, a weather system with strong winds and heavy rain could move in from the west and could pack a punch after Friday.

In positive Covid-19 news, the Easter Bunny was announced an essential service yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

In the tropics, mean wind speeds of severe tropical Cyclone Harold was around 200km/h, Bellam said.

Harold was expected to move east towards Vanuatu yesterday, with heavy rain, destructive winds and dangerous sea conditions forecast.

It was forecast to track southwest past Fiji tomorrow and then past Tonga on Thursday, remaining well away from New Zealand.

Your weather forecast

Whangārei: Cloudy periods and the chance of a shower. Easterlies turning northerly in the afternoon. High 22C, Low 13C.

Auckland: Fine. Light easterlies turning northerly around midday. 22C, 13C.

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds. 21C, 11C.

Hamilton: Fine. Light winds. 22C, 9C.

Napier: Fine. Light winds and afternoon northeasterly breezes. 20C, 9C.

Palmerston North: Cloudy periods, and occasional showers from around midday. Northerlies. 20C, 13C.

Wellington: Cloudy periods. The odd shower at night. Northerlies strengthening. 18C, 13C.

Nelson: Often cloudy with the odd morning shower. Rain developing evening. Northerlies. 19C, 14C.

Christchurch: Cloudy. A few showers developing evening as northeasterlies change southerly. 22C, 10C.

Queenstown: Some morning rain, then fine. Westerly breezes. 17C, 4C.

Dunedin: Morning rain, then cloudy with the chance of a shower. Northeasterlies changing southwesterly morning. 18C, 9C.

Invercargill: Cloudy with showers. Westerlies. 15C, 7C.