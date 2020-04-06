All of those injured in the Whakaari/White Island tragedy have now been discharged from hospital, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

While the last patients being treated at National Burns Centre at Middlemore have been cleared to go home, they will receive treatment as needed.

Ardern made the announcement during a press conference in the Beehive in Wellington, as she updated the public on the latest decisions about the response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

She thanked the staff at Middlemore and other healthcare workers across New Zealand involved in the response to the eruption.

"They do incredible work - very, very difficult work," she said.

Ardern visited Middlemore Hospital and spoke with staff and the families of the injured shortly before Christmas, she said.

Twenty-one people were killed in the December 9 eruption. The bodies of two of those, that of tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and teenage Australian tourist Winona Langford, were lost at sea.

Jake Milbank, the teenager tour guide who suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body in the eruption, recently announced he had been discharged from hospital.

He is now in lockdown with the rest of the country in an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19.

"Hundred and sixteen long days ago, my life, along with many others, was changed forever," he posted on Instagram.

"During my time in hospital I managed to rack up a whopping 25 trips to the operating room and, I must say, my surgeons have done a remarkable job.

"I was told that when it came to possible infections, it wasn't a matter of if, but rather when."

Milbank said he was fortunate to go the entire 116 days without "a single infection or setback".

"Which is absolutely amazing," he wrote.

"When I was first admitted to hospital my family were told that I could be in intensive care for at least three to four months, and that my stay in hospital could go on as long as six months or more.

"After almost four months of operations, physiotherapy and loads of moisturisation, I'm happy to say that today, my stay in hospital is finally coming to an end."

Milbank credits his "amazing team of doctors, nurses, physios and occupational therapists" for his miraculous recovery.

"But most of all I owe it to my family, who have been with me every step of the way, assisting me with my cares and my every need. I also have to thank my friends, for always visiting me and keeping me sane during this long, hard time."

He also had a message for his wider supporters.

"To everyone in New Zealand and all around the world who have been showing me their ongoing love and support, I cannot thank you enough," Milbank wrote.

"You have all given me the strength and encouragement I needed, to keep working hard, and striving for the best possible outcome.

"I still have a very long road ahead in terms of my rehabilitation and recovery, but with the help of my family and friends as well as worldwide support I know I will get there one day.

"It is a shame to be going out of almost four months isolation, straight back in to isolation, but it is just good to be home."

On March 11 Milbank revealed he was allowed day leave from hospital.

"After more than three long months in hospital things are finally starting to look up as my medical team have cleared me for day leave," he said, also on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with his dog.

"The first thing on my list was to go and see this little cutie who hasn't seen me in a whopping 1.8 dog years.

"Such an awesome feeling to be back out in the real world breathing in some fresh air.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point, I couldn't have done it without you all."

Fellow guide Kelsey Waghorn was discharged from Hospital in March.