The teenage tour guide who suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body in December's White Island eruption has been discharged from hospital.

But he is far from regaining his freedom as he enters lockdown and isolation to protect himself and the community.

The Bay of Plenty volcano erupted beneath Jake Milbank and members of his party on December 9, his 19th birthday.

The eruption killed 21 people – including fellow tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and teenage Australian tourist Winona Langford, whose bodies were not found.

Milbank has been sharing his recovery journey on social media.

Today he posted that he was finally allowed to go home.

"116 long days ago, my life, along with many others was changed forever," he posted on Instagram today.

"During my time in hospital I managed to rack up a whopping 25 trips to the operating room and, I must say, my surgeons have done a remarkable job.

"I was told that when it came to possible infections, it wasn't a matter of if, but rather when."

Milbank said he was fortunate to go the entire 116 days without "a single infection or setback".

"Which is absolutely amazing," he wrote.

"When I was first admitted to hospital my family were told that I could be in intensive care for at least three to four months, and that my stay in hospital could go on as long as six months or more.

"After almost four months of operations, physiotherapy and loads of moisturisation, I'm happy to say that today, my stay in hospital is finally coming to an end."

Milbank credit his "amazing team of doctors, nurses, physios and occupational therapists" for his miraculous recovery.

"But most of all I owe it to my family, who have been with me every step of the way, assisting me with my cares and my every need. I also have to thank my friends, for always visiting me and keeping me sane during this long, hard time."

He also had a message for his wider supporters.

"To everyone In New Zealand and all around the world who have been showing me their ongoing love and support, I cannot thank you enough," Milbank wrote.

"You have all given me the strength and encouragement I needed, to keep working hard, and striving for the best possible outcome.

"I still have a very long road ahead in terms of my rehabilitation and recovery, but with the help of my family and friends as well as worldwide support I know I will get there one day.

"It is a shame to be going out of almost four months isolation, straight back in to isolation, but it is just good to be home."

On March 11 Milbank revealed he was allowed day leave from hospital.

"After more than three long months in hospital things are finally starting to look up as my medical team have cleared me for day leave," he said, also on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with his dog.

"The first thing on my list was to go and see this little cutie who hasn't seen me in a whopping 1.8 dog years.

"Such an awesome feeling to be back out in the real world breathing in some fresh air.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point, I couldn't have done it without you all."

Last Monday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the nationwide lockdown in response to the ongoing spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown is in place for four weeks at least and means everyone must stay home and self-isolate - apart from people considered part of the "essential services central

workforce".

People can leave home only for essential supplies or to exercise in their local area.