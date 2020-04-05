Clint Hoeben was out for a bike ride with his teenage daughter when he was struck by a vehicle.

His daughter rushed back home to get help and to tell her mother, but her father would be pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Charmaine Hoeben has described the horror of that day when she first spotted 14-year-old Tara running towards the house.

"I ran outside and she just screamed: 'Dad's been hit by a van - and dad's not moving'," she told Stuff.

"I got down there [and] he was lying on the ground. I just screamed and people were standing by. They had gloves on and they said I can't touch him - they said he had a pulse, he was fine, just unconscious."

Emergency services were called to Oxford Rd in Fernside, North Canterbury, about 12.40pm last Thursday.

Part of the road where the incident happened, near McIntoshs Rd, had to be closed for several hours later as authorities worked at the scene.

'They'd done everything ... but he was gone'

Clint Hoeben's father arrived shortly after the incident and took his daughter-in-law and granddaughter back to their car to get them away from the heartbreaking scene before them.

Despite the efforts from medical staff, he could not be saved.

"He just told me they'd done everything they could but he was gone," the widow told Stuff.

Her daughter, in the backseat, was sitting in shock with blood all over her.

On rare occasions a person enters your life, enriches it and makes it better. Clint Hoeben was one of those... Posted by North Canterbury Kennel Assn on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and charges are yet to be laid.

Tara was also injured in the incident, suffering minor injuries. She and her father had both been wearing helmets at the time.

Family and friends have now rallied to support the family, including 7-year-old son Cameron who had reportedly earlier gone out with a bike ride with his dad that morning.

'RIP Clint - a real nice guy'

Among those offering support are members of the dog community who have set up a Givealittle page to help the Hoebens.

The father-of-two was said to have a great passion for dogs and was heavily involved with the community; as president of the Mainland Staffordshire Bull Terrier Society and the vice president of Dogs New Zealand.

Hoeben was also a member of the NZ Dog Judges Association.

"Clint made an incredible contribution to the Stafford community and the dog community worldwide," a message on the Givealittle page reads.

"Clint was an incredible friend, mentor and family man with a huge sense of humour and his loss is beyond measure to all those who knew him.

"His beautiful wife Charmaine, his children Tara and Cameron, his parents Lorraine and John and many, many friends."

INLAND SCENIC ROUTE 72 - ROAD CLOSED - CRASH - 3:25 PM THURS, 2 APRIL

Due a serious crash Route 72 is currently closed between Boundary Rd & McIntoshs Rd. A detour is in place.^SM pic.twitter.com/ioYLh601CP — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) April 2, 2020

The message acknowledges that because many of them will not be able to be there for them in person - because of the current Covid-19 lockdown - they created the page to help in that way.

"We have set up this page with all proceeds going to his children, whom he was very proud."

The North Canterbury Kennel Association has also paid tribute to the man who had brought his family to New Zealand, from South Africa, more than a decade ago for a better life.

"Clint's passion was his Staffies, but there was nothing in his life that surpassed his love of Charmaine and their children Tara and Cam," an online post read.

They ended it by simply describing him as "Clint - a real nice guy."