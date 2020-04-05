By RNZ

Many people are doing a great amount of good in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, but may be feeling like impostors, Dr Sandi Mann says.

Impostor syndrome in the workplace has been put on the back-burner during lockdown, replaced instead with what occupational psychologist and author Mann calls the "do-gooder impostor".

Many people around the world are now largely confined to their homes and are no longer working in the office.



Advertisement

‌

The change has resulted in a lesser degree of impostor syndrome, where people doubt their competence and accomplishments and internalise their fear of being exposed as a fraud, and has given way to the "do-gooder impostor", Mann told RNZ's Sunday Morning.

The do-gooder impostor "does lots of acts of kindness, but is very dismissive of them".

She said a lot of people were in this situation, including health workers and essential workers who continued to work away from home during lockdown.

Others included neighbours looking out for each other, shopping for the vulnerable and the volunteers helping their communities.

"All those people are incredible but a lot of them will feel like impostors."

Mann said it was important to remind them how special what they are doing was.

"It's just kind of reminding them they're not superheroes, but they're doing a very difficult job with very difficult set of resources, so it's giving them that confidence to realise there's probably not many people who could do it better."

It was important for people not to burn out and to ensure they took time to switch off and allow themselves to rest and indulge in self-care.

Advertisement

This time is 'is potentially what could be the most magical creative time in human history'. Photo / RNZ

"It's really about saying you need to do this, this isn't being weak, this isn't being indulgent - this is a necessity."

The benefits of lockdown

‌