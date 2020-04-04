We've rolled into week two of New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown, and for some the novelty of being able to stay in bed bingeing Netflix all day may be wearing off.

Those of us who aren't working from home or desperately trying to keep children entertained may be looking for ways to self-improve or learn a new skill during the quarantine period.

Here's a list of four classes you or your family can take from the comfort - and safety - of your living room.

1. Learn how to invest

Kristen Lunman, of Hatch, says thousands of people have signed up for the free investing course. Photo / Supplied

A lot of people may have panicked in March when the sharemarket crashed, but many investors also see it as an opportunity to buy while shares are cheap.

Investment platform Hatch is running a 10-day online course teaching people how to invest.

"It takes participants through a series of short, jargon-free sessions on everything from what risk means to buying their first set of shares on the US share markets," Hatch co-founder Kristen Lunman said.

She said thousands of people had so far signed up to the free course, which could be done in 10-minute sessions.

"Most analysts believe the markets will eventually recover, like what we experienced after the 2008 financial crisis - it's just a question of when, not if. The Getting Started Course gives people the confidence to invest when they're ready, and the lockdown is the perfect opportunity to learn something new."





2. Fitness classes with the kids

Some of us will be using the lockdown as a welcome reprieve from exercise. But for parents wanting to get their children to burn off a little extra energy, online fitness classes could be the way to go.

Move it Mini is a branch off Move it Mama, an online fitness class for mothers.

The "mini" version has a timetable of classes targeted specifically at the children, run by a primary school teacher. The classes are done live, but can be watched back again later.

Meanwhile, parents can take a crack at the adult workouts if they feel up to it.

A subscription to the site costs $10 per month.

3. Learn to be a leader remotely

Humankind chief executive and founder Samantha Gadd says it's an important time to learn how to lead employees remotely. Photo / Supplied

Did someone say "topical"?

With so many of our workers doing their jobs from home, many bosses or managers are probably grappling with how best to carry out their role from a distance.

HR consultancy Humankind is offering courses for leaders to learn how best to do their job remotely.

"The courses are delivered as group training via Zoom, or in 1:1 coaching," chief executive Samantha Gadd said.

"Training is focused on self-awareness, leading people in this new world of work, establishing new ways of working, building connections, vulnerability as a strength, leading with humility and empathy, managing productivity/ensuring outcomes are delivered and spotting how their people are coping [or] feeling when not face to face - so looking after teams wellbeing - particularly in the current challenging circumstances.

"Everyone is stressed and it is important for leaders to recognise how their people are, providing support to look after their wellbeing while keeping their organisations working," she said.

"Remote working isn't for everyone and leaders all need to recognise what their teams need to be happy and productive."

4. Learn a language

This is an obvious one, and with so many different language-learning apps, it's easier than ever.

And what better time to learn an official language of our country?

Massey University offers an introductory course to te reo Māori which can be done online and for free over 10 hours.

There are no assignments or exams connected with the course.

