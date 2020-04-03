A third South Auckland Covid-19 station will open today to address the immediate need in the area, South Seas Healthcare's head says.

CEO Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo said the local Pacific community identified a lack of access to a nearby testing station in the area.

"There are only two testing stations in South Auckland, these are in Takanini and Mangere.

"Our local families had difficulties travelling that distance, so we needed to address the immediate need that there wasn't a testing station in Otara, Otahuhu, Papatoetoe and Manukau area."

Only those with Covid-19 symptoms, such as a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath, should come the testing station.

Anyone feeling unsure if they should be tested is advised to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP.

People who met the suspect case definition for the coronavirus, including a doctor's referral would be tested, Vaisola-Sefo said.

"We wanted to have the testing station available for Pacific families, to get tested in their own community and to alleviate additional pressure on families, who may be worrying about where they could access help."

Earlier this week, the Government announced it would ramp up its Covid-19 testing numbers to 5000 a day - a 1300, or 35 per cent, increase on the current 3750 daily testing limit.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the scale of testing was not enough to be able to draw any conclusions about the true extent of community transmission.

"Not only is it too soon to draw conclusions about New Zealand's position as we tackle this global pandemic, we also don't believe we have enough testing to tell us what we need to know," she told media.

"The more we test, the more it tells us how far our community transmission is, and where it is."

‌

Health Minister David Clark said, by next week, the Government would ramp up testing by an extra 500, bringing the daily figure to 4200.

Staff from Counties Manukau DHB and Regional Public Health would be sent to the Otara testing tent, supported by South Seas Healthcare, Vaisola-Sefo said.

"We hope that a community testing station in Otara, will provide a vital resource, that will

further reduce barriers to accessing COVID-19 testing and ensure that any identified cases can be closely monitored and managed to avoid community outbreak.

For those who may need to self-isolate, we will refer them to services that can provide support."

The Otara based Covid-19 testing station is located in the main Otara Shopping Centre car park, where the Otara Saturday Markets would normally operate, next to the South Seas Healthcare clinic.

