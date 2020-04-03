A woman has been charged with common assault after allegedly punching a supermarket manager in the face.

The situation between a shopper and a staff member escalated as shoppers lined up to enter the Warkworth store, National MP Mark Mitchell said.

"There was a flash point, a confrontation developed out of that and as a result, the New World manager was assaulted and punched in the face," he said.

"Like I said, we have to show more tolerance, we have to be supportive of one another and encourage one another."

A police spokesman told Newshub the incident happened at Countdown Warkworth, not New World. The incident occurred on Thursday, one week after lock down began across New Zealand.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested and is set to appear at North Shore District Court on May 14.

Countdown health and safety general manager Kiri Hannifin told Newshub said the level of abuse supermarket are facing was unacceptable.

"Our team has done a fantastic job over the past month meeting the unprecedented demand we have seen in our business, and now as they become part of New Zealand's essential workforce, they continue to deliver an outstanding service to communities across New Zealand.

"We appreciate that this is a time of huge uncertainty for all New Zealanders and that tensions are high, but taking frustration out on our teams who are working incredibly hard is unacceptable," she said.

Staff were putting absolutely everything they had into ensuring New Zealanders have the essentials they need to get through lockdown, and they deserve kindness and respect, Hannifin said.

"They are putting absolutely everything they have into making sure Kiwis have the food and essentials they need to get through the lockdown - they deserve respect and kindness."

