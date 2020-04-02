Porirua people struggling to get essentials like food and medication because of Covid-19 can now call a new welfare support number and be put through to the council for help, says Porirua mayor Anita Baker.

"If you're on your own, are unwell or don't have family or friends nearby to help, then please let us know. Council staff are working alongside community organisations so our people most in need have access to food, clothing, and other items to keep you healthy, safe and warm," she said.



The Covid-19 Helpline on 0800 141 967 will direct callers to Porirua City Council, where contact centre staff will be ready to help.

"There will be local people helping other local people. Our contact centre staff know our city well and are best placed to help – we're all in this together."

The new number is only for those without a support network and it's important it's used with care, Baker said.

"We're in such a fast-changing situation we want to support you as best we can."





The helpline will be staffed between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week.

The best way to help those most in need in Porirua is by sticking to the rules, Baker said.

"We all have a role to play in saving lives. Be calm. Be kind. Help stop the spread of Covid-19."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

