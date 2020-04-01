On the podcast this week

I interview two very interesting and informative people.

First, Patrick Basham, Director of the Democracy Institute. Patrick assesses the burden of responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organisation does not rate highly.

Then, Todd Huizinga, who was an American diplomat for 20 years. Todd's 2016 book, "The New Totalitarian Temptation", plus a more recent article, "The Postmodern Pursuit of global Governance", make for a very interesting discussion.

And I analyse the different approaches countries have taken in dealing with the pandemic.

To round it all up, I deal with some great correspondence with Carolyn, aka Mrs Producer.

