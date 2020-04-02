Randomised testing

I heard Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, criticise increased testing, "that many people were asymptomatic". Not true.
Even if someone is asymptomatic they can have Covid-19. In fact, they may be immune – which

A little discomfort

In the eye

Hardest hit

What lockdown?

Tighter control

Flu vaccines

Flush with success

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Food packs

Shop survival

Related articles:

Flour stocks

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.