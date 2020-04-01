The father of a German teenager stranded in New Zealand says its a "scandal" that the Government isn't letting anyone leave the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the historic announcement on March 19 due to the rampant spread of Covid-19, which has killed 46,000 people around the world.

West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 73, is the country's only death so far, however two others remain in hospital intensive care units.

There have been 708 cases as of yesterday, however 82 of those have recovered.

About 15,000 Germans and other Europeans are currently stranded in New Zealand.

They were overwhelmed at news last week that flights were set to go.

However, after just one flight left. The rest were suspended by Ardern on Friday due to lockdown restrictions and how to get people out of the country without further risking a spread of the virus.

The Herald understands there may be an announcement by the Government today, but in the meantime Volker Pries, of Hamburg, has increasing concerns for his daughter.

Mathilde, 19, has been in New Zealand with a friend for the past six months; travelling and working.

Since the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, the pair have been trying, unsuccessfully, to fly back home.

Their original flight with Emirates was cancelled a couple of weeks ago. They then managed to re-book with Air New Zealand but that was abruptly axed 24 hours later.

Volker is angry about the current situation and says he feels like the country was holding his daughter hostage.

"New Zealand, as far as I know, is the only civilised country, as far as I would call it, who holds people against their will in their country.

"It's a scandal, for me it's a real scandal."

He said he visited New Zealand in the 1980s and loved it; and his trip inspired his daughter to also travel here.

"The opinion is really shifting now, and I think your tourism will pay the price.

"Your Prime Minister thinks she can improve her profile on the back of young travellers who haven't got much money left, that's her problem. We haven't had any explanation."

He said Germans were dumbfounded at Ardern's stance.

"I know in Australia, all Germans have been flown out and the British have flown out. New Zealand is the only country who are holding people like in prison."

He said there were thousands of stranded young travellers left to sleep on the streets or on properties as they had run out of money and couldn't afford to pay for a hotel, while backpackers were full.

He accepted it was the airlines who started the problem by stopping flying certain routes, but then the Government exacerbated the issue.

The German Government has been flying its citizens home, giving them the ability to pay it back at a later date.

Dr Timo Bauer-Savage, deputy head of mission for the German Embassy in New Zealand, said he couldn't answer any questions.

Instead, he referred the Herald to the embassy's Facebook page, which states it is aware of the "concerns, hardships and disappointments of all Germans who are currently stranded in New Zealand".

"We will do our utmost to continue to be there for you in this situation.

"The decision by the New Zealand authorities to suspend return flights to Germany after the first Lufthansa flight came as surprising for the embassy.

"The Embassy believes that it is in Germany's and New Zealand's mutual best interest to help people stranded in New Zealand to be able to fly home to Europe soon. We have been in constant contact with New Zealand authorities to work towards a solution, including in a telephone call between Foreign Minister Maas and his New Zealand counterpart."

A spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Government understood the desire by other governments to repatriate their nationals.

"This message has been conveyed to international partners and during ministerial conversations.

"New Zealand is currently in lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health of all in New Zealand, including foreign nationals. Shutting down the movement of people within New Zealand is an important part of these measures.

"Visitors are located throughout New Zealand and in many cases they face significant challenges getting to an international airport because air and land routes have been shut down to maintain the integrity of New Zealand's lockdown."

The spokesperson said the Government was considering how to manage logistical challenges in a way that would protect travellers, the New Zealanders who would facilitate their travel and wider communities.

"MFAT remains in close communication with our foreign counterparts while the Government works through these challenges.

"People who are here from overseas should follow the advice on the covid.govt.nz website. Those who require assistance should contact their Embassy or Consulate in the first instance."

