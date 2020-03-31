A Christchurch compost company has been named as the workplace having one of the most "significant" coronavirus clusters in New Zealand.

Living Earth in Christchurch has had eight confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, the Ministry of Health says, with the latest coming in the past 24 hours.

The Christchurch operation is based at Metro Place in the suburb of Bromley.

The Canterbury District Health Board earlier said there were eight confirmed and one probable case from this workplace, all related to one index case who was in close contact with two staff members.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the index case had not travelled overseas but was a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, and that person was a visitor from overseas who tested positive when they returned to their home country.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Brunton says this is a timely reminder of the importance of physical distancing, regular hand washing and ensuring all hard surfaces and door handles and bathrooms are kept regularly and scrupulously clean.