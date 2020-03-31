The number of Covid-19 "clusters" has doubled since Monday with the largest new group an Air Force rugby team that visited the United States.

Overall, the number of people in New Zealand confirmed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours increased from 552 to 600, with another 47 probable cases.

The number of clusters has also increased from seven on Monday to 14 today.

A cluster is defined as a group of cases linked because they have been in the same place together.

The largest remains Auckland girls school Marist College which has 48 confirmed and probable cases, with one new case since yesterday.

Of the new clusters the largest is in Blenheim described by the Ministry of Health as "Air Force rugby team US visit" which has nine cases recorded.

Other significant new clusters include a Bluff wedding which has eight cases and Marlborough Alzheimers with six cases.

Willbond in Hutt City has four cases, Colorado ski-boat builder and Spectrum Care in Auckland both have four cases, and Skinner in Hutt City has three.

There have been 11 new cases added to the Redoubt Bar cluster in Matamata, now 23 stemming from St Patrick's Day celebrations on March 17.

The cluster from the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown has also increased, with 24 cases now up from 19 yesterday.

There are cases recorded in all 20 district health boards (DHBs). To date nationally 14 cases are in hospital, one person has died and 74 people have recovered.

Today's new statistics also show Southern DHB now has the highest number of cases, with 98, with Auckland DHB recording 97 cases and Waitematā 86. Tairāwhiti has the lowest number with one case recorded.

Clusters under investigation - including probable cases

• Marist College, Auckland: 48 cases

• World Hereford Conference, Queenstown: 24 cases

• Redoubt Bar, Matamata: 23 cases

• Group travel to US, Wellington: 16 cases

• Assisi Rest home, Hamilton: 14 cases

• Boomrock wedding, Wellington: 11 cases

• Living Earth, Christchurch: 8 cases

• Air Force rugby team US visit, Blenheim: 9 cases

• Bluff wedding, Bluff: 8 cases

• Marlborough Alzheimers, Marlborough: 6 cases

• Willbond, Hutt City: 4 cases

• Colorado ski-boat builder, Auckland: 4 cases

• Spectrum care, Auckland: 4 cases

• Skinner, Hutt City: 3 cases