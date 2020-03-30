The Queenstown backpackers at the centre of a weekend antics, involving up to 60 people, say it wasn't a party.

Guests at the Deco Backpackers had been there "for an extended period of time" and were in their own bubble, a post on the Deco Backpackers' social media site said.

"They were very good in obeying lockdown regulations when leaving the premises for essentials, and everyone in our backyard yesterday participating in the gathering were all long-term guests.

"It was not a party as the report suggests. Just our guests outside, enjoying the weather, and having a few drinks. In their eyes, they were doing nothing wrong. They were sticking to their bubble."

Deco Backpackers says the gathering - involving up to 60 people - wasn't a party. Photo / James Allan

Officers were called at about 5.45pm on Sunday, to find a group of about 60 people having a party, a police spokesperson earlier told The Herald.

Footage from the area shows backpackers spilling out of Deco Backpackers, which backs onto Rotary Park on Lake St in Queenstown.

Inspector Olaf Jensen, Area Commander Otago Coastal, said the gathering moved inside to the backpackers' hostel when police arrived.

"Police have engaged with the manager of the accommodation premises and provided advice on what the alert level 4 restrictions mean and how they can be complied with," he said.

"The manager was advised that people staying at the accommodation needed to stay in their allocated rooms and the room and the people in it were considered a bubble. The manager was also advised that a roster needed to be established for the use of any communal facilities."

The entire country has been on lockdown since Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions began last Thursday.

Everyone is required to stay home, except to exercise locally or to visit or work in essential services such as supermarkets.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Deco Backpackers management said it did not condone the actions of those involved in last night's antics.

"We had measures in place, they were broken, and after becoming aware about the gathering and resultant police callout, we began changes immediately.

"Previously our rules included that of no parties, curfews, cleaning requirements from every guest, and noise caps. We thought the combination of our rules would be enough to keep everyone safe, due to the fact that our guests have been together for several months."

"We are also laying down a firm hand and are now going to report any guests not following these rules to the appropriate authorities as the lockdown requirements dictate. In the meantime, we are dealing with the core people responsible for the events yesterday.

"We are as concerned and disappointed as all of you are. This situation is under control, and is being handled by the proper authorities."

Inspector Jensen said the message was simple - stay home and save lives.

"Everyone is reminded that the alert level 4 restrictions are in place for a reason and we need a high level of compliance to make a difference and save lives."

Under alert level 4 rules, backpacker accommodation is considered an essential service and can remain open.

However, the Government has specified that hostels and campgrounds must operate under very strict protocols - such as maintaining contact only between people in the same room, the closure of common social and recreation areas, and split shift access to common areas.

When the Herald called the backpackers last night a person said that there was no manager available, but claimed the police callout had been due to a noise complaint from neighbours.

The gathering moved inside when police arrived. Photo / James Allan

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said this afternoon at the daily coronavirus press conference that it was "very poor advice" for the backpackers to have decided they were all in one bubble. He said it was clearly a "mass gathering", which went against the lockdown rules.

Three people have been arrested for persistently breaching the lockdown rules, with more than 4200 reports of rule-flouting reported to the police.

Police said in the first two days of the lockdown they had been called to deal with breaches including reports of Covid parties.

Before the lockdown, the Government had already imposed a two-week self-isolation period for anyone entering New Zealand. However, concerns were raised about what this meant for tourists, who have limited accommodation options for self-quarantine.