There are 76 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

One is a probable case that has now been confirmed, but there were no additional probable cases today, he said.

63 have now recovered. There are 589 total cases now.

12 people are in hospital, three are expected to be discharged soon.

One person in hospital with coronavirus died yesterday in Greymouth.

There has been an average of 1728 tests a day. Of 455 cases, 26 per cent are close contacts of existing cases and just 10 cases are community transmission.

The remainder are travel related.

Bloomfield said people over 65, frontline health workers, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions would have priority for flu vaccinations, and asked other to please wait.

"You should not be seeking a vaccination or expecting to be called until at least mid April."



He said 18,000 vaccinations had been distributed and there were plenty of vaccinations in the country.

Bloomfield urged people to sign up to www.info.flutracker.net to report flu symptoms.

4200 reports of Kiwis allegedly flouting lockdown rules

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the vast majority of people were complying well with lockdown conditions.

We have tourists who think it's ok to drive around the country in their campervans. it's not ok."

Bush said three people have been arrested for persistent breaches.

Two were taken into custody and released later. One was still in custody, mainly because of other "outstanding matters."

He said Police had seen a small rise in family violence, but in the last few days that had reduced slightly.

"We have to stay the course on that." He said there had been a massive decline in public violence, and people being arrested and placed into custody more generally.

Two police staff have coronavirus

Bush said two Police staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

They were at home and being supported.

Later this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will give an update after the Cabinet meeting.

It's understood they'll be discussing extending the definition of "essential goods".

The modelling the Government has used to make its decisions will also be released.

Yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 514 and New Zealand's first fatality to the virus was reported.

A 70-year-old woman, who had underlying health conditions, died in Grey Base Hospital on Sunday morning and it's not yet known how she caught the coronavirus.

It was originally thought the woman had influenza, so the 21 medical staff who treated her did not wear the visor required for Covid-19 patients but did use appropriate personal protection equipment for treating the flu.

The staff are now in self-isolation and healthcare workers from another hospital have been sourced to work at Grey Base Hospital.

Bloomfield told RNZ this morning that, as a result, procedures would change so that anyone who has symptoms of a respiratory illness, like pneumonia or bronchitis, is treated as if they have Covid-19 until proven otherwise.

Nine of the confirmed cases were in hospital - one in Whangārei, three in Wellington, one in Blenheim, one in Nelson, one in Waikato, one in Taranaki and one in Dunedin.

One person was in intensive care on a ventilator.

Bloomfield said the vast majority of confirmed cases were still linked to overseas travel or close connection with another confirmed case.

He had no doubt the levels of community transmission would be on the rise, but because of the delay in showing symptoms of Covid-19 rather the extent of the outbreak.

"The other important thing here is that the infections diagnosed today are people who were infected five, seven, 10 days ago, which is why we will expect to see the numbers increasing for a while yet," he told RNZ.

The Ministry of Health is now investigating seven clusters of the respiratory virus across the country.

These include Auckland's Marist College, which has 31 confirmed and five probable cases; and the World Hereford Conference, with 17 confirmed and two probable cases; and one in Hamilton's Atawhai Assisi Rest Home, which has 11 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet will meet again this afternoon and supermarkets are on the agenda.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she wants to ensure that supermarket supply chains, pricing, and customer and staff welfare are all up to scratch, given their importance to New Zealanders during the lockdown.

"We don't have legal footing to enforce specials, but we can on price gouging," Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today.

She added that the Government had seen no evidence of that so far.