Concerns are mounting that members of the Gloriavale Christian community are not adhering to the nationwide lockdown.

Those close to the exclusive, controlling Christian community 67km east of Greymouth told the Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust the rules were being ignored.

New Zealand has been in lockdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak - with only essential travel and people required to stay at home - since Wednesday night.

Trust general manager Liz Gregory said children were still being kept in daycare centres, and schools were running as of yesterday.

She said meetings had also been held together.

Gregory said Gloriavale had been acting as if it were above the law, and authorities had been notified of the situation.

Police said they were working with the Gloriavale community to make sure its members followed the lockdown restrictions.

Police said they were working with other agencies and the Gloriavale community to ensure compliance.

