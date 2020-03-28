Residents of the Bob Scott Retirement Village, in Lower Hutt, have shown how you don't need to stop socialising, even if you have to do it from afar.

In a video posted by Andrew Little on Twitter, the elderly residents can be seen sharing an afternoon drink, all from the safety of their own balconies.

They can be heard saying "cheers" to each other in the distance.

"See how the Bob Scott Retirement Village residents in Lower Hutt are uniting, while maintaining social distancing to protect each other from #COVID19nz," Ministry of Justice Andrew Little wrote on Twitter, alongside the video.

Advertisement

"Next week they're having a fancy dress balcony party! Self-isolation isn't social isolation, whatever your age," he added.

See how the Bob Scott Retirement Village residents in Lower Hutt are uniting, while maintaining social distancing to protect each other from #COVID19nz. Next week they're having a fancy dress balcony party! Self-isolation isn't social isolation, whatever your age 👵🧓❤️ pic.twitter.com/b49iPgq3LH — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) March 28, 2020

New Zealand is on day 3 of a four-week lockdown, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in and select Top News Stories.



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website