The weekend is here and the month-long lockdown to combat Covid-19 means there are strict rules about what you can and can't do.

The key advice is to stay at home. You're allowed to pop out for fresh air or exercise, as long as you keep inside your "bubble" (the people you are isolating with) and keep 2m away from anyone you see.

Here's the official word on how far you can go outside, when you can drive and what exactly you can do.

Can I drive to where I want to exercise?

Yes, but stay local.

"If you're able to walk the dog around the block, it might not be the dog's idea of a good time but that will work," says Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black. "You don't have to get in the car and drive."

The more you drive, the greater risk of getting into trouble, which could mean someone has to help you.

Drive if you're going to the supermarket, for medical treatment or are involved in essential services. But don't drive around "willy-nilly", says Police Commissioner Mike Bush, or the police might have a word.

Can I go to the beach?

Yes, if it is nearby. Again, stay within your bubble and don't congregate with others.

"What we don't want is that if it's a lovely sunny day and 200 families are out on Days Bay beach," said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. "That's not going to achieve what we want to achieve."

"I do not want to see the scene of Bondi Beach in New Zealand," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Can I get in the water?

Use your judgment, officials say. If going for a swim has even a slight chance of needing to be helped or coming into contact with anyone, don't do it.

"What we don't want is for somebody to end up taking their surfboard out, getting into trouble and then having to be rescued," said Stuart-Black. "Don't do activities that will require putting others at risk."



How far can I cycle?

Don't get carried away.

"Cycling is great, and yes you might want to go further," said Bloomfield. "Stay in your bubble. Don't go racing off the side of the track and injure yourself while you're trying to keep 2m distance. It's a matter of judgment."

Can I catch a bus or train?

Yes - if you are going to the supermarket, for medical treatment or the pharmacy, or you are involved in essential services.

If you are catching a bus, the Auckland Transport app now shows how full each bus is in real time. If a bus gets too full to allow 2m gaps between passengers, it will only stop to drop people off.

What if I'm over 70?

All of the above applies, but take particular care to follow the distancing and safety guidelines.

Can't I just grab some drinks with friends?

Don't even think about it.

‌

