A dinosaur which appeared on the streets of Napier just hours after the start of the Covid-19 state of emergency was told to do what everyone was told: Stay Home.

The dinosaur, apparently a red-suited younger person, was seen in Hyderabad Rd early on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a man and attracting the attention of a passing police patrol.

Police media staff said they had not been told of the incident, nor were they aware of any other T-Rex impersonations or other such alarming incidents during the day throughout the country.

But Ahuriri resident Michelle Danks, who posted photos on Facebook, said she believed the police officer wasn't impressed and told the dinosaur to "go home".

Later on, father Harry Machiela posted a video and revealed that the dinosaur was his 12-year-old son.

Taking the dinosaur for a walk. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

"Ok it was just me and my son going for a walk. He had fun entertaining the truckies. Police just asked if we were (please) on our way home," he commented.