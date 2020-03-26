By Marcus Anselm of RNZ

The Carterton District Council worker who tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus has received the all clear but says he went through "a really difficult time" and received "really harsh" social media comments.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been cleared by Public Health.

Colleagues at the district council, friends, family and social contacts tested all received negative results.

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang said on Saturday that the man had tested positive for the virus.

Since then, nationwide measures have been taken to control the spread of the pandemic.

The man wished to remain anonymous but said he wanted people to "be kind to everyone".

"Although I've been cleared by Public Health, I will continue to do everything I can to help protect my community and follow the isolation rules under the current alert level," he said.

"Being stuck on your own is really difficult. Please keep in touch with your neighbours over the fence and keep a safe distance."

Nine Carterton District Council staff members and the man's friends and family have also been tested.

All came back negative.

The man said it had been a really difficult time for him.

"My workmates and 99 percent of people out there have been really supportive but some have been really harsh on social media.

I just want to remind people to please be kind to everyone."

A council spokesperson said it had been "a very difficult and stressful time for all individuals involved".

"This person did everything right and went into self-isolation as soon as they started to show symptoms, including not coming into work.

"Any speculation to the contrary has been damaging to the community's sense of calm and accurate access to information, and to the staff member's well-being.

"It has also been a period of anxiety, not just for the affected staff member, but for any staff and close contacts who were awaiting test results."

The Ministry of Health's website indicates there are currently a total of five confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Wairarapa District Health Board's region.

