Two children are among the 78 new cases of Covid-19 announced today - bringing the total number of infected children to three.

One boy confirmed to have the potentially deadly virus was from the Waitemata district, another infected boy was from South Auckland.

‌

Details as to how these children were infected have not yet been released.

The 78 new cases of Covid-19 include 73 people who were confirmed to have the virus and five who were probable, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Advertisement

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed or probable infections to 283.

There are 27 people who have recovered, Bloomfield said.

Seven people are in hospital and are stable; three in Wellington regional hospital, two in Nelson hospital, and one each in Waikato and Northland hospitals.

None are in ICU.

Most cases are still linked to overseas travel or to existing clusters of confirmed cases, but there are several suspected clusters of community transmission.

• Marist College in Auckland.

• The World Hereford cattle conference in Queenstown.

• A wedding in Wellington.

Advertisement

• A trip by a Wellington group of friends to the US.

• A contact with the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Hawkes Bay that became infected and went to a winery.

• A rest home in Hamilton.

The ministry publicly released the patients' flight details this afternoon.

Case number 262: Waikato, female, aged in 40s. Details to come.

Case number 261: Waikato, male, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 260: Waitemata, male, aged in 30s. Details to come.

Case number 259: Waikato, male, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 258: Waitemata, male child. Details to come.

Case number 257: Lakes District, female, aged in 20s. Arrived in Auckland on March 25 from Doha – flight QR920.

Case number 256: Taranaki, female, aged in 20s. Arrived in Auckland on March 18 from Doha – flight QR920, then travelled to New Plymouth on 19 March – flight NZ5035.

Case number 255: Waikato, female, aged in 30s. Details to come.

Case number 254: Counties Manukau, male child. Details to come.

Case number 253: Waitemata, male aged in 50s. Details to come.

Case number 252: Waitemata, male aged 70s. Details to come.

Case number 251: Hutt Valley, male aged 40s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 250: Capital and Coast, male aged in 50s. Linked to international travel.

Case number 249: Capital and Coast, male in 30s. Arrived in Auckland on March 20 from Dubai – flight EK448, then travelled to Wellington on March 21– flight NZ433.

Case number 248: Capital and Coast, male in 20s. International travel, flight details to come.

Case number 247: Nelson Marlborough, male in 30s. Arrived in New Zealand on March 18 from the US, flight details to come.

Case number 246: Nelson Marlborough, male in 60s. Arrived in Auckland on March 16 from Los Angeles – flight NZ1, then travelled to Nelson on the same day– flight NZ5065.

Case number 245: Lakes, female, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 244: Bay of Plenty, male, aged in70s. Arrived in Auckland on March 20 from San Francisco – flight NZ7, then travelled to Tauranga, details to come.

Case number 243: Waikato, male, aged in 40s. Arrived in Auckland on March 19 from Dubai – flight EK450.

Case number 242: Waikato, male, aged in 30s. Arrived in Auckland on March 20 from Doha – flight QR920.

Case number 241: Waikato, male, aged in 60s. Details to come.

Case number 240:Waikato, female, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 239: Auckland, female, aged in 50s. Details to come.

Case number 238: Counties Manukau, male, aged in 60s. Details to come.

Case number 237: Counties Manukau, female, aged in 20s. Travelled from Spain on March 15, flight details to come.

Case number 236: Counties Manukau, female, teenager, Details to come.

Case number 235: Auckland, male, aged in 70s, Details to come.

Case number 234: Auckland, female, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 233: Auckland, female, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 232: Auckland, female, aged in 60s. Details to come.

Case number 231: Auckland, male, aged in 30s. Details to come.

Case number 230: Auckland, female, aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 229: Waitemata, female, aged in 30s. Details to come.

Case number 228: Lakes, male, aged in 60s. Details to come.

Case number 227: Waikato, male, aged in 60s. Linked to cruise ship travel (Ruby Princess).

Case number 226: Waikato, female, aged in 60s. Cruise ship travel (Ruby Princess).

Case number 225: Waikato, female, aged in 40s. Details to come.

Case number 224: Waikato, female, aged in 30s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 223: Waikato, female, aged in 70s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 222: Waikato, male, aged in 50s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 221: Waikato, male, teenager. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 220: Waikato, female aged in 60s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 219: MidCentral, male, aged in 50s. Arrived in Auckland on March 18 from Los Angeles – flight NZ5, then travelled to Palmerston North – flight NZ5107, date to come.

Case number 218: Southern, male, aged in 20s. Arrived in Auckland on March 18 from Dubai – flight EK448, then travelled to Dunedin on March 19 – flight NZ677.

Case number 217: Southern, male, aged in 40s. Arrived to Auckland from Nadi – flight NZ53, dates to be confirmed.

Case number 216: Bay of Plenty, female, aged in 20s. Arrived to Auckland from Dubai – flight EK0448, then travelled to Rotorua – flight NZ8155, dates to be confirmed.

Case number 215: West Coast, male, aged in 60s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 214: West Coast, male, aged in 60s. Contact with a confirmed case. Wellington to Christchurch on 17 March – flight JQ287.

Case number 213: Canterbury, female, aged in 40s. Linked to a confirmed case.

Case number 212: Hutt Valley, male aged 40s. Arrived in Wellington on March 13 - flight VA171 after flying Doha to Sydney on 12 March – flight QR906.

Case number 211: Canterbury, male aged in 50s. Relative of a confirmed case.

Case number 210: Canterbury. Female, age unknown. Arrived in Auckland on March 19 from Dubai– flight EK448. Then travelled to Christchurch on March 20 – flight details to come.

Case number 209: Southern. Male, aged in 60s. No international travel history – exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 208: Southern. Female, aged in 30s. Arrived in Auckland on March 18 from Dubai – flight EK448. Then travelled to Dunedin on March 19 – flight NZ677.

Case number 207: Canterbury. Female, aged in 20s. London to Dubai on 19 March – flight EK10, Dubai to Sydney to Christchurch arriving on March 20 – flight EK412.

Case number 206: Canterbury, female, aged in 50s. Manchester to Singapore on March 18 – flight SQ051, then Singapore to Christchurch on March 29– flight SQ297.

Case number 205: Southern. Male, aged in 20s. Frankfurt to Abu Dhabi on March 19 – flight EY008. Abu Dhabi to Melbourne on 20 March – flight EY462. Melbourne to Auckland on March 21 – flight EY6328. Auckland to Queenstown on 21 March – flight NZ625.

Case number 204: Southern, male, aged in 60s. Linked to confirmed cases.

Case number 203: Hawke's Bay, aged in 50s. Cruise ship travel (Ruby Princess).

Case number 202: Hawkes's Bay, female, aged in 50s. Details to come.

Case number 201: Hawke's Bay, male , aged in 70s. No international travel history – exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 200: Southern, male, aged in 30s. No international travel history – exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 199: Southern, male, aged in 20s. No international travel history – exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 198: Southern, male, aged in 20s. Household exposure to confirmed case from World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 197: Southern, female, aged in 50s. Household exposure to confirmed case from World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 196: Southern, male, aged in 40s. No international travel history – exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 195: Southern, female, aged in 50s. No international travel history – exposed at World Hereford Conference in Queenstown.

Case number 194: Northland, female, aged in 50s. UK to Dubai on March 19– flight EK38, Dubai to Auckland, arriving March 21 – flight EK448.

Case number: MidCentral, male, aged 70s. Barcelona to Dubai on March 15– flight EK188. Dubai to Auckland on March 16 – flight EK448. Auckland to Palmerston North on March 17– flight NZ5115.

Case number 192: Waikato, male, aged in 50s. Bangkok to Auckland, arriving March 22, on Thai Airways.

Case number 191: Capital and Coast, male, aged in 50s. Arrived in Auckland March 17 from LA, then travelled to Wellington – flight details to come.

Case number 190: Hutt Valley, female aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 189: Auckland. Male aged in 30s. Details to come,

Case number 188: Auckland, female aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 187: Waitemata, female aged in 40s. Details to come.

Case number 186: Auckland, male aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 185: Counties Manukau, male aged in 20s. Details to come.

Case number 184: Waitemata, male aged in 60s. Details to come