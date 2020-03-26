

Hawke's Bay has three newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one of them could be related to community transmission.

The latest three cases takes the total Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay to six.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ruby Princess cruise ship which visited the Hawke's Bay was being treated as a potential viral cluster when people on the ship had gone to a winery.

He said a person in Hawke's Bay had become infected with Covid-19 after coming into contact with a positive case on the Ruby Princess - but that had not been a close contact.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rachel Eyre said two of the three cases were returned from overseas travel and these people were recovering well and had been in immediate isolation since returning from overseas.

Flight information is available here: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-current-cases

The third case was not linked to overseas travel but did have a connection to cruise ship - The Ruby Princess.

The Ruby Princess visited Napier on March 15, before cruise ships were banned. Photo / Patrick O'Sullivan

Dr Eyre said anyone who had COVID-19 symptoms and came into close contact for 15 minutes or longer with passengers from The Ruby Princess, which docked 15 March, Napier Port, and is now symptomatic should call their GP.

If someone was symptomatic and in isolation with others they should further distance themselves and have as little contact as possible with anyone else in their household, not share crockery and be vigilant regarding cleaning and hand washing.

While this case was still being investigated and Hawke's Bay DHB's Public Health team and the National Contact Tracing Service were following this up, it was known that places visited by the confirmed case while symptomatic were:

Gladys Mary Care Home, Tamatea, 17, 18, 19 and 20th March

Hohepa, Clive, 18 March

Harvey Norman, Hastings -19 March 10am

Cornucopia, Hastings,

Weleda, Havelock North, 19 March

Te Mata Bakery, 19 March

Mission Winery, 19 March

Dr Eyre said while the chance of infection being passed on while the person was visiting shops and wineries was low, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should call their GP.

Close contacts from these locations would already have or will shortly be contacted by members of the Public Health team or National Contact Tracing Service, if there was a greater risk of infection. Now everyone was in isolation, it would help prevent wider spread, Dr Eyre said.



In relation to The Gladys Mary Care Home the Public Health and infection prevention teams were working closely with the staff and all close contacts have been identified. The home did have a resident that was symptomatic and linked to the confirmed case. Test results were due tomorrow. In the meantime every precaution was being taken and the home was closed to all visitors.

Dr Eyre said this reinforced how important the rules of self- isolation were. If we can break the chain we will help prevent the virus from spreading any further.

Self- isolation means staying at home – break the chain and help save lives

For more information go to https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group now has extraordinary powers to coordinate the delivery of a swift and effective response across the region following the New Zealand Government's declaration of a national state of emergency.

The government has moved to the next phase of alert level four in response to confirmed cases of community transmission of the Covid-19 virus and the country is now in lockdown.

Group Controller Ian Macdonald said the national state of emergency declaration is a critical part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and allowed the group to rapidly respond to the needs of the Hawke's Bay community.

"We are coordinating our response in close partnership with the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, ambulance, local councils, partner agencies, utility operators, and welfare organisations, to identify people who need urgent support and provisions.

"We are here to provide a safety net for those people in vulnerable situations and whose welfare is severely affected by the national lockdown, closure of non-essential businesses, schools, and workplaces.

"We are advanced in our planning and implementation of coordinating a rapid response plan and providing welfare support for people who are struggling to access essential services, such as people living in remote communities.

"We are working hard to deliver an effective response, but we do ask people to be patient, as we respond in what is unprecedented circumstances. We are committed and focused on delivering the best outcomes for our most vulnerable."

Go to https://covid19.govt.nz for everything you need to know about Covid-19 in one place, or if you're not sure who to contact for help, call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997.

For help with self-isolation: https://covid19.govt.nz/help-and-advice/for-everyone/self-isolation-advice/

For support with grief, anxiety or mental wellbeing you can call or text 1737, free, anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to talk with a trained counsellor.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

For financial support: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/financial-support