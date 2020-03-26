It was a chilly and silent day in March when New Zealanders woke to the words of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - "Be calm, be kind" - on day one of a national lockdown.

Photos around the country showed Kiwis adhering to the new rules to stay home unless they were an essential worker, like nurses in uniform heading to hospital on the few buses still running.

Other photos showed rows of empty lanes on motorways usually teaming with rush-hour traffic as the country embraces the restrictions of alert level 4 in the fight against Covid-19, which, so far, has infected 205 New Zealanders.

Despite the picture of emptiness, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said his staff have encountered people who say "they are not even aware" of New Zealand's lockdown status.

He assured Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning they had made the comments with a straight face.

But he was sure most New Zealanders would obey the rules.

Most people are complying. In Auckland, there were very few cars on the road, and only the odd pedestrian. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

When asked how police would enforce the rules and make sure those out and about were out for a good reason, he said police officers may follow you.

"If they've got a good reason - if they're an essential worker or if they're going to the supermarket or if they're going to get food or health supplies - that's fine.

"If not, stay at home. That's how you're going to save lives," said the country's top cop, echoing the message of the Prime Minister.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Bush had a low-key warning for people if they did not stick to the rules: There would be consequences.

"We'll be the friendly face of police ... until it needs to be something else, of course, if people don't comply."

Most people are complying. In central Auckland, there were very few cars on the road, bar the odd person walking their pooch and some homeless people still on the streets. Signs at the SkyCity car park entrances read "No Entry".

In the Wellington CBD, there was an eerie silence on what would usually be the busiest time of day.

‌

There was a slight hustle and bustle of pedestrians but hardly a car in sight, or a cyclist for that matter.

The service station on Taranaki St in downtown Wellington was open, but there was just one car on the forecourt when a reporter went past. It was the same in the Hutt Valley, a dead zone.

On busy Papanui Rd in Christchurch, a petrol station had its doors closed and what traffic there was was flowing freely.

An LED sign usually warning of traffic was warning of essential traffic only, and sharing the message to be calm and be kind.

It's still March, but WeatherWatch points out that we passed the autumn equinox last Friday, so our nights are now longer than our days. Daylight saving ends soon, on April 5.

Autumn gloom may be adding to our lockdown woes, but experts advise us to slow down and take note of the world as here in Taupō's Waipahihi Botanical Reserve. Photo / Nadia Morten-Lumley, File

As if the lockdown isn't enough, mental health experts are warning that we could also be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder - or SAD.

"It's all probably just going to add to the stress," says Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson.

He says the lockdown is an opportunity to put more time into "taking notice".

"Our lives are slowing down a bit, they are going to be simplified for the next four weeks. It's important for people to take that time to take a bit of notice of what's going on with themselves," he says.