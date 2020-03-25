Reporters and photographers from around the country share what its like on the streets on day one of lockdown.

The streets are eerily quiet this morning on day one of the coronavirus lockdown.

Photos from around the country show Kiwis are adhering to the new rules to stay at home, unless they are an essential worker, or have a legitimate reason to be out.

In central Auckland, there are very few cars on the road - just a few rubbish trucks and buses transporting essential workers.

Photo / Michael Craig, NZ Herald

An NZME reporter saw only a man walking his dog and a handful of others on the streets, including some homeless people.

Signs at the Sky City car park entrances read 'No Entry'.

In Ellerslie, the stretch of Auckland's Southern Motorway which is usually teeming with traffic on weekday mornings was dead.

Photo / Michael Craig, NZ Herald

Dozens of trucks passed by about 6.30am, carrying post, petrol and foodstuffs.

But by 9am the motorway traffic had thinned out to that seen on a Sunday, with only a few essential workers and rubbish trucks passing by.

Photo / Michael Craig, NZ Herald

Wellington Station. Photo / Adam Cooper, NZ Herald

In the Wellington CBD, there was an eerie silence on what would usually be the busiest time of day.

There's was a slight hustle and bustle of pedestrians but hardly a car in sight.

The service station on Taranaki Street in downtown Wellington is open and operational, but there was just one car on the forecourt when a reporter went past.

Wellington bus exchange. Photo / Adam Cooper, NZ Herald

Wellington motorway. Photo / Adam Cooper, NZ Herald

On Hutt Road, in northern Wellington - often used by commuters coming in from the northern suburbs - there were just a couple of courier vans and freight trucks.

The train line is right next door. Usually the sound of commuting and trains whistling past would drown out the rustling of the leaves in the bushes with a bit of a breeze in Wellington this morning, but that breeze and rustling is still clear with the hum of the daily commute certainly not here.







