A person has died and two others injured following a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Aongatete.

The crash happened about 8:30pm yesterday halfway between Aongatete and Katikati in the Western Bay of Plenty, a police statement said.

State Highway 2 was down to one lane for a stage but fully reopened about 1.20am.

Two people received moderate to serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The circumstances of the crash would be investigated.