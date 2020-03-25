A Rotorua woman got a proper surprise this morning as she did her last shopping trip before the national lockdown begins tonight.

Naomi Brake was doing her shopping at Countdown Fairy Springs when she bumped into a couple of shoppers who were also preparing for lockdown.

The difference was these shoppers were wearing full beekeeping suits - masks and all.

Brake said she was "quite surprised" to see them.

A couple wearing beekeeping suits decided to do some last minute shopping in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

"It's not what I was expecting to see," she said.

"I was already quite surprised at the number of people I'd seen with masks on, but then when I turned around and saw people in beekeeping suits as well, it was a bit of a shock."

She wasn't sure if they were trying to keep their distance from others as she was "trying not to stare", but the supermarket was "very good" at limiting the number of customers in-store at a time, she said.

"It was really easy to keep your distance anyway."

After quickly taking a photo, Brake finished her shop and said she is now prepared for the lockdown.