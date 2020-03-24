An entire Auckland supermarket is being transformed into an online store for the nationwide lockdown.

From 6pm today Countdown's Grey Lynn Central will become an online-only store.

An email sent to customers said: "This change means the whole supermarket and our team can be focused on fulfilling online delivery orders to a larger group of people."

The busy supermarket - on the corner of Coleridge and Williamson avenues - will be shut down to help with online demands as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"During this time, this store will be closed and customers will not be able to shop in-store," the company said.

"We know this will be frustrating and inconvenient for some of our customers. We are responding to a fast-moving and unprecedented situation and it's a step we have to take to ensure we can get food and groceries to the people who need them."

Locals have been told they will not be able to shop in-store and have referred people to shop at nearby Countdown stores in Ponsonby and Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn.

Both those stores will remain open between 9am to 8pm.

Supermarkets can remain open during the lockdown and Countdown has said customers will have to use payWave and pack their own groceries.

Perspex screens will also be erected at checkouts, limited numbers let inside stores at one time and every second checkout will be closed - self serve included.

