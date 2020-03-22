A Tauranga man in his 30s who recently returned from the United States and a Coromandel man in his 60s who recently returned from Honolulu are the first cases in the Bay region to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two cases are among the 14 new confirmed cases announced today bringing the total number in New Zealand now to 66, the Ministry of Health said.

The Tauranga man had returned to New Zealand on March 17 on a flight from the United States. His flight details were yet to be made public.

The Coromandel man flew home on March 15 on flight HA445.

Bay of Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack is reminding residents of the importance of washing your hands regularly, and where you can, keeping space between yourself and others, following the confirmed case of Covid-19 in Tauranga.

Shoemac said in a statement today the confirmed Tauranga case was a resident who had returned from the United States on March 17.

He developed symptoms after arriving home and was tested for Covid-19 at a local testing clinic.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell said: "It is very concerning given our city's age demographic. We have more people aged over 65 living here than any other city or town in New Zealand."

He hinted he would make some big changes to facilities in Tauranga as a result.

"That is why I will shortly be announcing some pretty significant closures of facilities either later today or tomorrow morning." he said.

Powell said he would not disclose what facilities would be subject to closure at this time.

"We're very mindful that it is not just the physical health of those who are in self-isolation that we need to be concerned about, it's also their mental health," Powell said.

Powell said everyone needed to remember "we're are all in this together" and people needed to consider other people's needs as well as their own.

Powell urged Tauranga residents to check in with the neighbours especially those living on their own.

He also said he was disturbed by all the panic buying at supermarkets, including people loading up with mountains of toilet paper and reports of checkout operators being abused.

"We are not going run out of food and essential supplies and this type of panicky behaviour is just not helping the situation. We need everyone to come together and be more considerate and respectful to each other. "

Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie said it was "devastating" news for the person, their family and others involved.

Goudie said it was another reminder why people had to be vigilant but also needed to heed the health and safety warnings from the Government to protect themselves.

This including people placing themselves into self-isolation if they were a member of one of the vulnerable risk groups of contracting the virus.

Goudie also said she believed anyone aged 65 or over with pre-existing condition such as asthma or any further breathing difficulties should self-isolate immediately. She said if the person was concerned about how they could do their food shopping, had then they should call the and council or "anyone'.

"We are treating the situation very seriously and we need everyone to do the same. It's very important everyone in every community keeps themselves up-to date with all the information they need to protect themselves, their families and their community and their neighbourhood."

Goudie said she would like to see the Government assign 20-30 defence personnel to work in local communities to support the police and health agencies effort to try to reduce the transmission rates.

"The majority of people are doing the right thing but it really concerns me when I hear some people are not taking the Coronavirus crisis seriously enough, or in some cases calling it a hoax, despite the huge number of deaths especially in Italy," she said.

Meanwhile, while public health is working to identify people who may have been in contact with the man, Shoemack has a message to the wider community.

"We anticipated we would get cases of Covid-19 in our region at some stage, and now that we do, we all have a role to play in stopping further spread.

"Wash your hands often. Use soap for 20 seconds, then dry them. This kills the virus by bursting its protective bubble. Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. It keeps the virus off your hands, so you won't spread it to other people and make them sick too. Stay home if you are sick, and try to keep yourself out of any situation where you come into face-to-face contact with others closer than one metre away, for more than 15 minutes."

The symptoms of Covid-19 include a cough, a high temperature (at least 38°C), and shortness of breath.

If you have these symptoms and have recently been overseas or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19, please telephone Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or call your doctor immediately. Do not turn up to a health or medical centre without phoning first.

If you have concerns, you can contact the dedicated Covid-19 Healthline number for free on 0800 358 5453, or call your local doctor.