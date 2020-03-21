Emergency services have been at the scene of a crash in which an SUV has hit the front entrance of an inner city motel and transitional housing accommodation near the Napier CBD.

The crash happened about 1.20pm Saturday when the southbound vehicle veered off Munroe St just after exiting a roundabout at the intersection with Raffles St.

Mongrel Mob members nearby at the time and joined other passersby to help as an injured man lay trapped on the downside driver's side of the vehicle.

A paramedic arived soon and climbed into the vehicle from the pasenger door on the upward side and assisted the injured man as the fire service was being called to assist in freeing the man.

Advertisement

The vehicle hit a fence and post outside the City Close Motel, but did not appear to have struck the building.

Witnesses believed the man may have had a medical event.