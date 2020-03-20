"Police is continually reviewing its operational practices and approach in response to COVID-19, of which breath testing has been a part.

The health and safety of our staff and communities is paramount, so Police will no longer be running organised impairment prevention checkpoints in an effort to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Police across the country will continue to breath test drivers and riders who are pulled over by officers and impairment is suspected. This will now be done by using tubes people blow into, as opposed to drivers talking into the device. This will help reduce the potential for the virus to spread.

Drink driving is never okay and will continue to be policed on an anywhere and anytime approach. Don't put yourself or any other person on the road at risk – drive sober and stay safe.

Our priority is to keep our roads safe right now and help reduce the pressure on hospitals."