Police arrived within 10 minutes to help two stranded men after a small boat capsized and sank near Barrett Reef in Wellington Harbour yesterday afternoon.

Wellington Police Maritime Unit supervisor Sergeant Richard Kennedy praised the member of the public who raised the alarm.

Kennedy said the Breaker Bay resident acted quickly after noticing the 4.5 metre aluminium pontoon boat had been overcome by the rough northerly conditions about 4pm.

READ MORE:

• Dramatic rescue of family from raging Motueka River rapids

• Trio suffer hypothermia after overloaded boat sinks in Waitematā Harbour with a 'full bin of fish'



Advertisement

The boat had two men on board who were both thrown into the sea but able to make their way to one of the larger rocks at Barrett Reef.

"Thanks to the actions of this resident, Wellington Police Maritime Unit staff on board the Lady Elizabeth IV launch were able to travel out to the reef in less than 10 minutes," Kennedy said.

"On arrival two crew were deployed in the launch's tender and were able to pluck the men off the reef.

"The tender then transported the pair to Breaker Bay where they were safely delivered to a waiting police patrol."