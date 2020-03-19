In this unprecedented time the world is facing challenges many of us would have never imaged we'd see in our lifetime.

As we're bombarded with news and information about the coronavirus situation around the globe it's understandable that anxiety takes hold. Through it all, though, the best of human nature continues to emerge as we rise to the challenge of these strange times.

It may seem odd to list all the reasons we should be positive right now, but positivity is essential in the face of a crisis. Now, more than ever, it's important for us to find things each day that make us smile, stories that provide a glimmer of hope, and information that helps us understand we will make it through this.

So if you're finding yourself overwhelmed by everything going on, take a moment to read some of these pieces, they offer information to help if you're feeling isolated and aim to throw a bit of positivity your way.

Communities rally online as thousands self-isolate

With thousands in self-isolation and restrictions on mass gatherings, New Zealanders are heading online to find support.

Facebook groups are springing up across the country and local communities are using other online tools to stay in touch and support the most vulnerable.

Broadcaster Hilary Barry has launched the Don't feel isolated while you're self-isolating Facebook group for residents on Auckland's North Shore who find themselves housebound.

She invited people to join her group, saying it was a space where "you can ask for help or give it to those self-isolating or feeling vulnerable".

Other similar groups around NZ have got together to organise grocery runs and check in with their elderly neighbours.

Read more about how Hilary Barry is leading the charge to keep Kiwis connected.

Hilary Barry has launched an online group for those who are self-isolated or want to help their neighbours. Photo / Supplied

How to work from home without losing your mind

For many office workers, especially those with long commutes, working from home is the dream - but it does carry its own specific set of challenges.

Herald trending and social media reporter Vera Alves has been working from home for a year now and has become a bit of an expert on "what not to do when you work from home".

Here she provides some tips on finding some semblance of sanity.

Working from home is great but it can also be pretty lonely. Here's how to stay sane. Photo / 123rf

The Kiwi brewery making hand sanitiser to fight shortage

Hamilton-based brewery Good George Brewing is switching some of its distillery to make hand sanitiser, in response to shortages across the country.

"We've decided to change lanes this week and put our distillery to a different use," the brewery posted on social media.

With the coronavirus pandemic leading to an unprecedented demand for hand sanitiser in New Zealand, the Hamilton brewers decided to put the distillery to use for the greater good.

"We got the idea from a customer who said they saw others doing it overseas so we looked into it and decided to give it a go," Good George Brewing owner Jason Macklow told the Herald.

Read more about Good George's hand sanitiser efforts here.

The brewery has put its whiskey programme on hold to make hand sanitiser. Photo / Supplied

Nine tips for calming kids' fears

Pandemic viruses hit on all of our stressors, more so for the young, for whom the novelty is higher and a sense of control lower.

Neuroscience shows that it is adversity in life, dealing with tolerable challenge and stressors, that wires the brain for resilience. Ideally, we practise to develop that "muscle".

So, while ideally we will be spared the worst of casualties, economic disruption, and inconvenience, there's an opportunity to make something more of the situation. We can use it to help us, and our kids, increase our sense of control.

Here's how.

Pandemic viruses hit on stressors, more so for the young, for whom the novelty is higher and a sense of control lower. Photo / 123rf

Opshop's generous offer for kids stuck at home

New Zealand parents are scrambling to find ways to keep children entertained indoors for a couple of weeks, in preparation for the possibility of self-isolation.

Parenting groups are abuzz with adults trying to figure out how to keep children happy when cabin fever hits.

One secondhand shop in New Zealand is trying to help local parents going through self-isolation by providing free activity packs for youngsters.

Read more about the free kids packs put together by Wanaka Wastebusters.

Wanaka Wastebusters is encouraging parents to think sustainably through this tough period. Photo / Facebook

Mental health experts: How to combat coronavirus anxiety

Some people may find social isolation more difficult. For some, being stuck at home may increase emotions such as frustration, and increase conflict with family.

Common sources of stress include: reduced social activities, financial strain from being unable to work, and a lack of access to usual healthy coping strategies such as going to the gym or attending religious services.

However, we can all "rise to the occasion" if we are prepared.

Read more about combating coronavirus anxiety here.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick in self-isolation at home. Photo / Stephen Parker

Life finds a way: Man dressed as T-Rex busted for breaking quarantine

A man in Spain took his chances breaching the strict quarantine measures by putting out the rubbish dressed as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The man shuffled on to the street in Vistabella in the Murcia region to drop a bag of rubbish in the bin - and was promptly stopped by the officers.

Bizarre video shows the police giving him a warning before the prehistoric pretender makes his exit, waddling.

Police released the video, complete with a Jurassic Park soundtrack, and joked that while dogs were allowed out during the lockdown, dinosaurs were not.

We don't recommend you try this one at home but who doesn't love a T-Rex taking out the trash?

Read the full story here.

At least his arms don't reach his face. Photo / Murcia Police

Wine is for sharing. What does that mean in self-isolation?

The world has changed, and so has the thinking about public gatherings. Parties have been postponed. Restaurants have closed, and we have had to reconsider such commonplace activities as gathering with our friends.

Under orders to socially distance ourselves, isolate and even self-quarantine, communal activities cannot be taken for granted. And what's more communal than drinking wine?

If we are going to take the loving step of cooking for ourselves, I believe we should absolutely make the experience even better by enjoying a glass or two of wine as well.

At a time of public health challenges, self-imposed isolation does not require you to forgo good food or good wine, despite the social stigma.

Read more here.

If social distancing means you are actually by yourself, is it all right to open that bottle? Photo / Dominic Bugatto, The New York Times