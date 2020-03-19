Massey University is limiting face-to-face teaching as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens.

Classes are to be moved online, where possible, in an effort to reduce the number of people on campus, a statement sent to students by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Students and Alumni, Tere McGonagle-Daly, said.

In-person teaching or courses, block courses and contact courses will temporarily halt as long as it doesn't impact the quality of teaching.

"Reducing situations where viruses can be spread is crucial at this time for the health, safety and wellbeing of our entire community," McGonagle-Daly said.

Alternatives will be available in classes where this is not possible, and social distance measures will be implemented in class - with reduced class sizes and a greater distance between students. The details of class attendees will also be recorded.

Students have been told to prepare to study from home for an "extended period", as the university follows guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"Adhere to social distancing measures and hygiene practices at studio and lab classes that will continue to be taught face-to-face."

Massey University campus will remain open, and campus and student services such as student accommodation and the library will run as usual.

"You will still be able to come onto campus, but your classes will no longer be taught face-to-face, unless they require specialist studios, labs or equipment.

"We are simply trying to reduce the number of people on campus to do our bit in flattening the curve."

The measures are in line with Ministry of Education advice to organise online options for teaching, including videoing lectures.

Students were told Massey University was already "well set up" to deliver online classes.

"The coming weeks will be a time for trialling these changes, and mid-semester break will provide an opportunity to make sure everything is in place."

Students were advised to contact health and counselling services to ease feelings of anxiety about the Covid-19 pandemic and to "be assured we are here to support both your wellbeing and your studies in any way necessary."

"While it is difficult to predict what the rest of this semester will bring, the University is looking ahead and preparing for a range of contingencies. These changes to class delivery will ensure we are well-placed for whatever comes next," McGonagle-Daly said.

